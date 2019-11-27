Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the AHL's Belleville Senators. There is no corresponding move to report at this time.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to back up Joonas Korpisalo. Fellow netminder Matiss Kivlenieks has been reassigned to Cleveland in a coinciding move, where he has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .903 save percentage

Merzlikins, 25, owns a 0-2-3 record with a 3.54 GAA and .890 SV% in six appearances this season for the Blue Jackets.

Zach Werenski is currently riding a career-best seven-game point steak and has an opportunity to make franchise history, if it extends tonight, as the longest point streak by a defenceman in franchise history.