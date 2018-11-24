Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Paul Maurice confirms that Laurent Brossoit will start in net tonight for the Jets against the St. Louis Blues. Forward Andrew Copp suffered a concussion last night vs. the Minnesota Wild. Brendan Lemieux is in.

Anaheim Ducks

According to Mikael Lalancette of TVA Sports, Ducks rookie Maxime Comtois will be reassigned to the QMJHL's Drummondville Voltigeurs. He is one of three eligible players from Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning WJC team to return for the 2019 edition.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Mike Babcock confirms that goaltender Garret Sparks gets the start tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers. No other lineup changes for the Leafs.

Auston Matthews was out on the ice for the Leafs' optional morning skate with Justin Holl, Martin Marincin and Frederik Andersen. He still needs a full no-red-sweater practice before he will play again. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

New York Rangers

Goaltender Alexander Georgiev gets the start in goal tonight for the Rangers. Mats Zuccarello is out (groin) and forward Tim Gettinger will make his NHL debut. Brendan Smith draws back in on defence and Tony DeAngelo will sit.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have recalled forward Garrett Wilson from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL. Wilson has 11 points in 12 games in the AHL this year, his third with the Penguins organization.