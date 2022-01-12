1h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers' McDavid, Barrie, Ryan exit protocols
Edmonton Oilers
Superstar Connor McDavid as well as defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan returned to Oilers' practice on Wednesday after being in COVID-19 protocol.
All three entered protocol on Jan. 5.
The 24-year-old McDavid has scored 19 goals and added 34 assists in just 33 games in 2021-22, his seventh year with the Oilers.
After a hot start to the season, the Oilers own a record of 2-6-2 in their last 10 days and now sit sixth in the Pacific Division.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Evans and Alexander Romanov rejoined the team at the morning skate after going through COVID-19 protocol in the United States. They won't play Wednesday against the Boston Bruins or Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Habs' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
F
Lehkonen - Suzuki - Hoffman
Drouin - Dvorak - Armia
Dauphin - Poehling - Caufield
Paquette - Vejdemo - Pezzetta
D
Chiarot - Savard
Kulak - Petry
Niku - Wideman
Romanov- Schueneman
G
Allen
Montembeault
Vancouver Canucks
Defenceman Ashton Sautner has entered COVID-19 protocols. The 27-year-old has recorded two assists over 21 games in the AHL this season. Over four seasons in the Canucks organization, the Canadian has appeared in 23 NHL games, recording three assists.
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Declan Chisholm assigned to the Taxi Squad after being recalled from the AHL.
Jets' Practice Lines - Sara Orlesky, TSN
F
Copp-Scheifele-Stastny
Connor-Dubois-Perfetti
Toninato-Lowry-Svechnikov
Vesalainen-Suess
D
Dillon-Pionk
Morrissey-Chisholm
Samberg-Schmidt
G
Hellebuyck
Comrie
Minnesota Wild
Left winger Kirill Kaprizov, who has been out since Jan. 6 after taking a hit along the boards from Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic, is expected to make his return to the lineup Friday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to head coach Dean Evason.
Kaprizov, 24, has 14 goals and 40 points in 32 games this season.
Dallas Stars
Forward Tanner Kero was activated from injured reserve while goalie Anton Khudobin and forward Rhett Gardner were recalled from the AHL. Additionally, veteran forward Alexander Radulov and two members of the support staff are headed to the COVID-19 list. The 35-year-old from Russia has one goal and 11 assists over 31 games this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Lukas Reichel has been assigned to the Taxi Squad after he was recalled from the AHL.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defencemen Justin Braun and Ivan Provorov as well as right winger Travis Konecny have been cleared to resume team activities.