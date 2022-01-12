Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Superstar Connor McDavid as well as defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Derek Ryan returned to Oilers' practice on Wednesday after being in COVID-19 protocol.

Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan who were in COVID Protocol are also on the ice for today’s practice https://t.co/PLSad8AFkE — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 12, 2022

All three entered protocol on Jan. 5.

The 24-year-old McDavid has scored 19 goals and added 34 assists in just 33 games in 2021-22, his seventh year with the Oilers.

After a hot start to the season, the Oilers own a record of 2-6-2 in their last 10 days and now sit sixth in the Pacific Division.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Evans and Alexander Romanov rejoined the team at the morning skate after going through COVID-19 protocol in the United States. They won't play Wednesday against the Boston Bruins or Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Habs' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

F

Lehkonen - Suzuki - Hoffman

Drouin - Dvorak - Armia

Dauphin - Poehling - Caufield

Paquette - Vejdemo - Pezzetta

D

Chiarot - Savard

Kulak - Petry

Niku - Wideman

Romanov- Schueneman

G

Allen

Montembeault

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Ashton Sautner has entered COVID-19 protocols. The 27-year-old has recorded two assists over 21 games in the AHL this season. Over four seasons in the Canucks organization, the Canadian has appeared in 23 NHL games, recording three assists.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that defenceman Ashton Sautner has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 12, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

COVID uncertainty could see Jets rookies make NHL debuts Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo is out of quarantine and flying from Denver to Detroit, and is a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against the Red Wings. Jansen Harkins is already in Motor City, and is also game-time decision. With some roster uncertainty, the plan is for Cole Perfetti to start on Pierre-Luc Dubois’ line, and depending on DeMelo’s status, Declan Chisholm and Dylan Samberg could make their NHL debuts.

Defenceman Declan Chisholm assigned to the Taxi Squad after being recalled from the AHL.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned D - Declan Chisholm from the Manitoba Moose (AHL) to the taxi squad. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 12, 2022

Jets' Practice Lines - Sara Orlesky, TSN

F

Copp-Scheifele-Stastny

Connor-Dubois-Perfetti

Toninato-Lowry-Svechnikov

Vesalainen-Suess

D

Dillon-Pionk

Morrissey-Chisholm

Samberg-Schmidt

G

Hellebuyck

Comrie

Minnesota Wild

Left winger Kirill Kaprizov, who has been out since Jan. 6 after taking a hit along the boards from Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic, is expected to make his return to the lineup Friday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to head coach Dean Evason.

Evason saying Kaprizov is playing Friday unless something unforeseen happens #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) January 12, 2022

Kaprizov, 24, has 14 goals and 40 points in 32 games this season.

Dallas Stars

Forward Tanner Kero was activated from injured reserve while goalie Anton Khudobin and forward Rhett Gardner were recalled from the AHL. Additionally, veteran forward Alexander Radulov and two members of the support staff are headed to the COVID-19 list. The 35-year-old from Russia has one goal and 11 assists over 31 games this season.

We have recalled Anton Khudobin and Rhett Gardner from the @TexasStars. pic.twitter.com/Otvw3L2tJZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 12, 2022

We have placed Alexander Radulov and two members of the support staff into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 12, 2022

We have activated forward Tanner Kero from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/RDDzhdd88j — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 12, 2022

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Lukas Reichel has been assigned to the Taxi Squad after he was recalled from the AHL.

The Blackhawks have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the @goicehogs and assigned him to the taxi squad 🚕 pic.twitter.com/woN7tyD8r5 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 12, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers

Defencemen Justin Braun and Ivan Provorov as well as right winger Travis Konecny have been cleared to resume team activities.