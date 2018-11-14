Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Captain Sidney Crosby was absent from Wednesday's practice and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, per coach Mike Sullivan. The 31-year-old assisted in both of Pittsburgh's goals in a 4-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday night. This season, Crosby has eight goals and 11 assists in 16 games this season.

Sullivan said newly acquired winger Tanner Pearson should be available to play Thursday night.

Montreal Canadiens

Nikita Scherbak has been recalled from Laval, marking the end of his conditioning period. The 22-year-old will not join the team in Calgary, and will remain in Montreal to be treated for a lower-body injury. The winger was injured during his trip to the minors, and has not dressed with the Canadiens this season.

New York Rangers

Marek Mazanec has been recalled from New York's AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. The goalie has played 31 NHL games with the Nashville Predators, and signed as a free agent with the Rangers in December 2017. Mazanec has yet to get between the posts in the blue and red, was last called up on Oct. 18, but went back down to the Wolf Pack on Oct. 22 without stepping on the ice.

In addition, the Rangers have assigned goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford. The 22-year-old has played four games for New York this season, with a record of 3-1-0, 3.62 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage.

Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho is in a yellow non-contact jersey at practice. The 21-year-old scored a goal and assist in the overtime winner over Chicago on Monday. This season, he has five goals and 17 assists.

Brett Pesce was absent from practice, and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury he received on Nov. 10. He has only missed one game so far, and has not been placed on the IR yet.

Chicago Blackhawks

Brandon Davidson will not participate in today's morning skate, and will not play against St. Louis because of a right leg injury. The defenceman has been listed as day-to-day, and has only played in four games this season.

Gustav Forsling will be in the lineup against St. Louis. The defenceman was called up from Chicago's AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. The 22-year-old has two assists in five games for Rockford.

Boston Bruins

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Nordstrom - Krejci - DeBrusk

Heinen - JFK - Bjork

Wagner - Kuraly - Backes

Chara - Grzelcyk

Krug - Moore

Lauzon - Kampfer

Halak

Rask