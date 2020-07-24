With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby joined the team for practice on Friday after missing Thursday's intra-squad game.

Sidney Crosby just hopped onto the ice to join practice. His teammates offer a pretty loud stick "clap" for his arrival. — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) July 24, 2020

Crosby left last Saturday's team scrimmage with an undisclosed ailment. He skated on his own before practice on Wednesday before skating again on his own Thursday.

On Friday, he took his usual spot at centre on the team's top line with Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary.

#Pens lines:

Guentzel -- Crosby -- Sheary

Zucker -- Malkin -- Rust

Marleau -- McCann -- Hornqvist

Aston-Reese -- Blueger -- Tanev

Lafferty and Rodrigues



D:

Dumoulin -- Letang

Pettersson -- Marino

Johnson -- Schultz

Riikola -- Ruhwedel — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) July 24, 2020

The 32-year-old has 16 goals and 31 assists over 41 games this season with the Penguins, his 15th in Pittsburgh.

Florida Panthers

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad was absent once again from Friday's practice. He has not skated since Tuesday.

With Pysyk moving up from forward to defense to fill in for Ekblad, the #FlaPanthers have some new forward lines today:



Saarela - Barkov - Dadonov



Huberdeau - Haula - Hoffman



Vatrano - Boyle - Connolly



Wallmark - Acciari - Sceviour — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) July 24, 2020

Minnesota Wild

The Wild announced that defenceman Calen Addison and forwards Sam Anas and J.T. Brown are no longer participating in the team's training camp

The #mnwild announced today that defenseman Calen Addison and forwards Sam Anas and J.T. Brown are no longer participating in the team's training camp. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) July 24, 2020

Montreal Canadiens

The team used the following lines at Friday's skate:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Armia

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron

Weal - Domi - Weise

Poehling - Evans - Belzile

Hudon, Dauphin



Chiarot - Weber

Mete - Petry

Ouellet - Folin

Olofsson - Juulsen/Brook

Kulak-Fleury



Price

Lindgren

Primeau

McNiven