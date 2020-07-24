2h ago
Ice Chips: Crosby joins Pens practice
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby joined the team for practice on Friday after missing Thursday's intra-squad game.
Crosby left last Saturday's team scrimmage with an undisclosed ailment. He skated on his own before practice on Wednesday before skating again on his own Thursday.
On Friday, he took his usual spot at centre on the team's top line with Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary.
The 32-year-old has 16 goals and 31 assists over 41 games this season with the Penguins, his 15th in Pittsburgh.
Florida Panthers
Defenceman Aaron Ekblad was absent once again from Friday's practice. He has not skated since Tuesday.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild announced that defenceman Calen Addison and forwards Sam Anas and J.T. Brown are no longer participating in the team's training camp
Montreal Canadiens
The team used the following lines at Friday's skate:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Byron
Weal - Domi - Weise
Poehling - Evans - Belzile
Hudon, Dauphin
Chiarot - Weber
Mete - Petry
Ouellet - Folin
Olofsson - Juulsen/Brook
Kulak-Fleury
Price
Lindgren
Primeau
McNiven