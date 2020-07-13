Pastrnak admits he doesn't know what to expect when hockey returns without fans

As training camps begin for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Pastrnak not on ice

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was not on the ice Monday for the team's first practice session of Phase 3.

Pastrnak led the Bruins in both goals (48) and points (95) in 70 games during the regular season. He was replaced by Karson Kuhlman on the team's top line Monday.

David Pastrnak is not practicing. Karson Kuhlman is taking his spot on the No. 1 line. — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) July 13, 2020

Winger Ondrej Kase was also absent from Monday's skate for the Bruins. He had one assist in six games with the Bruins after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in February and posted seven goals and 24 points in 55 games between the two teams on the season.

Jets take the ice

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cody Eakin, Patrik Laine, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry and Jack Roslovic were all grouped together in Group No. 2 to take to the ice Monday for the Winnipeg Jets.

Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Dmitry Kulikov, Neal Pionk, Luca Sbisa were the defenceman in the session, while Connor Hellebuyck was in goal.