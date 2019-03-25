Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Mike Babcock says that Travis Dermott has been cleared for contact and he is wearing a regular black defence sweater at practice. He also mentioned Jake Gardiner felt better yesterday, but doesn't know anything more timeline-wise on him. Gardiner is also out on the ice this morning.

On defence, Martin Marincin draws back into the lineup tonight and Justin Holl stays in. Igor Ozhiganov is the odd man out.

Minnesota Wild

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, "it's pretty safe to say Zach Parise is doubtful" for tonight's game against the Nashville Predators. He missed Saturday's 5-1 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes with lower-body injury. Minnesota is two points behind Colorado for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Wild lines:

Zucker-Staal-Fiala

Greenway-Kunin-Donato

Foligno-Rask-Eriksson Ek

Read-Fehr-Brown

Aberg looks to be a no go