2h ago
Ice Chips: Devils claim F Dea from Penguins
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger: Brady Tkachuk continues to impress
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Waivers
The New Jersey Devils claimed forward Jean-Sebastien Dea off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.
Dea, 24, appeared in five games with the Penguins last season, posting one goal. The centre had 18 goals and 50 points in 70 games with AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
He was undrafted to start his NHL career and spent time in the ECHL in 2014-15 before eventually making his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season.
The following players were placed on waivers Friday:
ZANE MCINTYRE BOS
NICOLAS KERDILES WPG
SETH GRIFFITH WPG
DENNIS EVERBERG WPG
JC LIPON WPG
ERNEST SCHILLING WPG
BRENDAN GAUNCE VAN
AL MONTOYA EDM
DUSTIN TOKARSKI NYR
COLE SCHNEIDER NYR
MAREK MAZANEC NYR
PETER HOLLAND NYR
CHRIS BIGRAS NYR
JULIAN MELCHIORI FLA
BEN STREET ANA
JOSEPH BLANDISI ANA
The following players cleared waivers Friday:
WADE MEGAN DET
MARK LETESTU CBJ
SCOTT WEDGEWOOD BUF
TAYLOR FEDUN BUF
REECE SCARLETT DAL
DILLON HEATHERINGTON DAL
ZACH TROTMAN PIT
RYAN GRAVES COL
SCOTT KOSMACHUK COL
MASON GEERTSEN COL
ANDREW AGOZZINO COL
Philadelphia Flyers
Forward Jori Lehtera returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday's skate and Thursday's game once a report in Finland revealed he had been questioned in connection with a drug bust in his native country.
Lehtera spent practice on the Flyers' fourth line, skating with Scott Laughton and Michael Raffl.
Lines, per the Courier-Post:
Giroux-Couturier-Konecny
Lindblom-Patrick-Voracek
van Riemsdyk-Vorobyev-Simmonds
Laughton-Lehterä-Raffl
Leier-Weal-Weise
The following information is from the Canadian Press: NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Thursday the league is investigating the situation. Lehtera's lawyer, Ari Nieminen, said he expects police to release a statement clearing up some things that came out of the report.
"Police is giving this brief statement about this because this is getting out of hand," Nieminen said by phone. "They are going to clear some things up because there's some kind of misunderstanding about his case."
Finnish news agency MTV reported Wednesday that Lehtera is connected with an investigation into a cocaine ring. Nieminen said no charges have been filed against Lehtera.
"He's only suspected," Nieminen said. "In my opinion, very minor things. It's wrong to say that he's involved with this kind of thing what they are really investigating, the police."
Nieminen said he could not comment on specific details of the case. He expects the police briefing to come Friday. A spokeswoman for the police department did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Lehtera, 30, is entering his fifth NHL season and is in the last year of his contract with Philadelphia. He has played 280 regular-season and 39 playoff games for the St. Louis Blues and Flyers.
"We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time," Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs lines at the morning skate - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards:
Kapanen-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson-Lindholm-Gauthier
Defencemen:
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Rosen-Holl
Goalies:
Andersen
Pickard
Ottawa Senators
The Ottawa Senators have assigned forward Filip Chlapik and defenceman Christian Wolanin to Belleville (AHL).
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have placed goaltender Al Montoya on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL).
Montreal Canadiens
Habs lines at practice. according to the the team's official Twitter account.
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Byron - Domi - Lehkonen
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Chaput - Plekanec - Scherbak
De la Rose - Peca - Hudon
Mete - Petry
Alzner - Benn
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Despres
Price
Niemi
Lindgren
Defenceman David Schlemko is absent from practice due to an injury he suffered in Wednesday's game vs. Toronto.
New York Rangers
According to the team's official Twitter account, the Rangers have made the following roster moves:
Lias Andersson, Steven Fogarty, Libor Hajek, Ryan Lindgren, Michael Lindqvist, Ville Meskanen, and Rob O’Gara have been assigned to Hartford (AHL).
The Rangers have also placed the following players on waivers for purpose of assignment to Hartford: Chris Bigras, Peter Holland, Marek Mazanec, Cole Schneider and Dustin Tokarski.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have made the following moves to reduce their roster on Friday.
The following players have been assigned to the Manitoba Moose (AHL):
G - Mikhail Berdin
G - Eric Comrie
D - Sami Niku
D - Nelson Nogier
D - Peter Stoykewych
F - Mason Appleton
F - Jansen Harkins
F - Skyler McKenzie
F - Kristian Reichel
F - CJ Suess
The following five players will be assigned to the Moose, pending waivers:
D - Cam Schilling
F - Dennis Everberg
F - Seth Griffith
F - Nic Kerdiles
F - JC Lipon