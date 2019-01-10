4h ago
Ice Chips: Devils place G Blackwood on IR
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils have placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Jan. 2. In eight NHL games this season, Blackwood is 3-2 with a .947 save percentage and a 1.83 GAA with two shutouts. The Devils also recalled forward Kevin Rooney from the AHL's Binghamton Devils.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Leafs have recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. He will back up Michael Hutchinson tonight in New Jersey. Kaskisuo played last night in Toronto, leading the Marlies to a 6-3 win over Utica. - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Montreal Canadiens
Lineup changes for the Habs tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Charles Hudon, Matthew Peca and Mike Reilly are out. Karl Alzner, Nicolas Deslauriers and Michael Chaput are in. Carey Price gets the start in goal.
Edmonton Oilers
Cam Talbot appears to be the starter tonight for the Oilers against the Florida Panthers. Ty Rattie is out and Ryan Spooner is in. Alex Petrovic is not on the ice for practice, while Brandon Manning looks like a healthy scratch again.
Oilers lines from practice:
Draisaitl McDavid Chiasson
Lucic RNH Puljujarvi
Reider Khaira Kassian
Gambardella Brodziak Spooner
Nurse Russell
Jones Larsson
Gravel Benning
Talbot
Winnipeg Jets
Jets' lines ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild.
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Laine-Little-Roslovic
Perreault-Lowry-Tanev
Lemieux-Copp-Appleton
Morrissey-Trouba
Chiarot-Myers
Morrow-Kulikov
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
New York Rangers
According to NHL.com's Dan Rosen, Kevin Hayes will miss his fourth straight game tonight, Henrik Lundqvist starts in net and Freddy Claesson replaces Tony DeAngelo in the lineup.
St. Louis Blues
Blues lines from practice this morning. Jordan Binnington gets the start in net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.
Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko
Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron
Fabbri-Thomas-Sundqvist
Blais-Barbashev-MacEachern
Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester-Parayko
Edmundson-Bortuzzo
Binnington/Allen
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres lines from practice this morning.
Skinner-Eichel-Thompson
Sheary-Sobotka-Reinhart
Girgensons-Mittelstadt-Pominville
Rodrigues-Larsson-Okposo
Pilut-Ristolainen
Dahlin-Bogosian
Scandella-McCabe
Beaulieu-Hunwick
Elie an extra
Minnesota Wild
Wild's lines at practice ahead of tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets:
Zucker-Koivu-Granlund
Greenway-Staal-Niederreiter
Parise-Coyle-Kunin
Hendricks-Eriksson Ek-Foligno
Suter-Spurgeon
Brodin-Pateryn
Seeler-Prosser
Dubnyk
Stalock