Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have placed goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Jan. 2. In eight NHL games this season, Blackwood is 3-2 with a .947 save percentage and a 1.83 GAA with two shutouts. The Devils also recalled forward Kevin Rooney from the AHL's Binghamton Devils. 

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs have recalled goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis. He will back up Michael Hutchinson tonight in New Jersey. Kaskisuo played last night in Toronto, leading the Marlies to a 6-3 win over Utica. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Montreal Canadiens

Lineup changes for the Habs tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Charles Hudon, Matthew Peca and Mike Reilly are out. Karl Alzner, Nicolas Deslauriers and Michael Chaput are in. Carey Price gets the start in goal. 

Edmonton Oilers

Cam Talbot appears to be the starter tonight for the Oilers against the Florida Panthers. Ty Rattie is out and Ryan Spooner is in. Alex Petrovic is not on the ice for practice, while Brandon Manning looks like a healthy scratch again.

Oilers lines from practice:

Draisaitl McDavid Chiasson

Lucic RNH Puljujarvi

Reider Khaira Kassian

Gambardella Brodziak Spooner

 

Nurse Russell

Jones Larsson

Gravel Benning

 

Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

Jets' lines ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Wild. 

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Laine-Little-Roslovic

Perreault-Lowry-Tanev

Lemieux-Copp-Appleton

 

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Myers

Morrow-Kulikov

 

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

New York Rangers

According to NHL.com's Dan Rosen, Kevin Hayes will miss his fourth straight game tonight, Henrik Lundqvist starts in net and Freddy Claesson replaces Tony DeAngelo in the lineup. 

St. Louis Blues

Blues lines from practice this morning. Jordan Binnington gets the start in net tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. 

Schwartz-Schenn-Tarasenko

Sanford-O'Reilly-Perron

Fabbri-Thomas-Sundqvist

Blais-Barbashev-MacEachern

 

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester-Parayko

Edmundson-Bortuzzo

Binnington/Allen

Buffalo Sabres

Sabres lines from practice this morning. 

Skinner-Eichel-Thompson

Sheary-Sobotka-Reinhart

Girgensons-Mittelstadt-Pominville

Rodrigues-Larsson-Okposo

 

Pilut-Ristolainen

Dahlin-Bogosian

Scandella-McCabe

Beaulieu-Hunwick

 

Elie an extra

Minnesota Wild

Wild's lines at practice ahead of tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets: 

Zucker-Koivu-Granlund

Greenway-Staal-Niederreiter

Parise-Coyle-Kunin

Hendricks-Eriksson Ek-Foligno

 

Suter-Spurgeon

Brodin-Pateryn

Seeler-Prosser

 

Dubnyk

Stalock