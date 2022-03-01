O'Neill warns Habs to not lose sight of the big picture amid successful run

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old blueliner does not have a point in nine games so far this season with the Sens. He has two goals and nine assists in 24 AHL games in 2021-22.

Prior to his time in Ottawa, the Calgary native spent parts of two seasons with the Dallas Stars.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have reassigned defenceman Matt Tennyson to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, it was announced Tuesday.

Tennyson has zero goals and three assists in four NHL games so far this season to go along with three goals and 14 points in 40 AHL games.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Adam Henrique was back with the team on Monday and is expected to be all systems go for Tuesday's showdown with the Boston Bruins.

According to Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register, Henrique missed Sunday's game because of a false positive COVID-19 test. He was back with the team Monday and participated in practice.