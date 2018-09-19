Ice Chips: Domi to start at C vs. Panthers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Here are Montreal's lines for tonight courtesy of TSN's John Lu, with Max Domi expected to centre the top line alongside Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia:

Drouin-Domi-Armia

Byron-Suzuki-Scherbak

Agostino-Peca-Grenier

Teasdale-McCarron-Bitten

Benn-Petry

Reilly-Lernout

Ouellet-Brook

Price

Niemi

PP1:

Drouin-Domi-Armia

Scherbak-Petry

PP2:

Agostino-Peca-Grenier

Reilly-Suzuki

Calgary Flames

Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk missed Wednesday's matchup in Beijing against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury after injuring himself in a collision with teammate Travis Hamonic during Tuesday's practice.

Head coach Bill Peters said the injury isn't serious.

"He tweaked it a little 3-on-3 down low in our skate [Tuesday]," Peters said via NHL.com. "He could play easily today, but we're not going to force the issue this time of the year. If this was [opening night] against Vancouver in Vancouver, he'd be in the lineup."

James Neal, who was originally supposed to sit out Wednesday, played in Tkachuk's place as the Flames fell 3-1 behind two goals from Boston's Jake DeBrusk.

Chicago Blackhawks

The team offered an update on defenceman Connor Murphy's back injury on Wednesday, pushing back the timetable for his return.

Murphy, 25, was initially expected to be out for eight weeks, but the recovery time has been extended up to 12 weeks.

"Connor will have a period of six weeks during which he will be off the ice," team physician Dr. Michael Terry said in a statement. "He will undergo further testing at that time to determine if it is appropriate for him to begin more physical activity or require an additional four weeks of rest. This put's Murphy's overall timeline at approximately eight to 12 weeks before returning to the lineup."

The son of longtime NHL defenceman Gord Murphy, the younger Murphy is headed into his sixth NHL season and second with the Blackhawks.

Acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for fellow rearguard Niklas Njalmarsson, Murphy appeared in 76 games for Chicago last season, scoring two goals and adding 12 assists in 16:22 a night.

A native of Boston, Murphy has played 334 career games with the Coyotes and Blackhawks.

Murphys is not the only Blackhawks blueliner dealing with an injury. Veteran Brent Seabrook (wrist) is expected to return to action soon, but Gustav Forsling (abdominal) will miss the start of the regular season.

Vancouver Canucks

Here were the Canucks' lines at their morning skate courtesy of TSN's Farhan Lalji:

Palmu-Sutter-MacEwen

Leipsic-Gaudette-Jasek

Lind-Gaunce-Boucher

Hamilton-Banks-Gadjovich

Edler-Sautner

Juolevi-Gudbranson

Pouliot-Chatfield

The Canucks will battle the Calgary Flames' split squad at home Wednesday night.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers named four alternate captains on Wednesday behind team captain Aleksander Barkov, with two designated for home games and two others for road games.

Vincent Trocheck and Keith Yandle will begin the season as alternate captains for home games, while Jonathan Huberdeau and Aaron Ekblad will handle duties for road games.

All four are expected to make the trip to Montreal for their Wednesday matchup against the Canadiens. Barkov is also expected to play.

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild forward Gustav Olofsson suffered a right shoulder injury during the third period of Monday night's matchup with the Winnipeg Jets according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Russo reports that both the diagnosis and prognosis are unclear as of Wednesday morning, but the injury is believed to be serious. He had an MRI Tuesday.

Olofsson logged 14:26 of ice time but did not play the final seven and a half minutes of the final frame.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Alex Lyon was scheduled to start Tuesday night against the New York Islanders but according to NBC Sports Philadelphia, tweaked something and motioned for a trainer. Late in the first period, the Flyers announced he was out with a lower-body injury. Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves and played all 60 minutes in what turned out to be a 5-1 victory.

In 11 games last season, Lyon was 4-2 with a save percentage of 90.5 per cent and a GAA of 2.75.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars have signed centre Ty Dellandra to a three-year entry level contract, the club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old spent last season with the Flint Firebords of the OHL, posting 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points.