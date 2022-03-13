2h ago
Ice Chips: Kings D Doughty, F Brown placed on injured reserve
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have placed defenceman Drew Doughty and forward Dustin Brown on injured reserve, the team announced on Sunday,
Doughty, 32, missed the Kings last two games with an undisclosed injury and is considered to be a day-to-day.
The London, Ont., native has seven goals and 31 points in 39 games this season.
Brown, 37, left Saturday's 5-0 shutout loss to the San Jose Sharks with an upper-body injury.
The Ithaca, N.Y., native has eight goals and 25 points in 57 games this season.
The Kings also recalled forwards Martin Frk and Gabriel Vilardi, as well as defenceman Austin Strand from the AHL's Ontario Reign in a corresponding move.
Frk, 28, has 31 goals and 58 points in 46 games with the Reign this season.
Vilardi, 22, has 15 goals and 38 points in 39 games with the Reign this season.
Strand, 25, has three goals and seven points in 32 games with the Reign this season.
Additionally, the Kings assigned forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan to the Reign.
Anderson-Dolan, 22, did not record a point in seven games with the Kings this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Patrik Laine will play on Sunday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic
Laine, 23, left Friday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild with a knee injury and did not return.
The 6-foot-5 forward has 22 goals and 42 points in 40 games this season.
Forward Jakub Voracek will not be available on Sunday's game against the Golden Knights due to a knee injury, according to Portzline.
Voracek, 32, was injured in a knee-on-knee collision with Wild forward Marcus Foligno during the Blue Jacket's 3-2 shootout victory on Friday and is considered to be day-to-day.
The 6-foot-2 forward has three goals and 43 points in 57 games this season.
Forward Justin Danforth will not be available to the Blue Jackets on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury.
Danforth, 28, has five goals and seven points in 23 games this season.
Elvis Merzlikins will be in net on Sunday against the Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old has a 20-15-3 record with a .903 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Petr Mrazek will be in net when the Maple Leafs take on the Buffalo Sabres at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton on Sunday, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Mrazek, 30, has a 10-5-0 record with an .884 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Craig Anderson will be in on Sunday when the Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, according to head coach Don Granato.
Anderson, 40, has a 9-8-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Tristan Jarry will be in net on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Jarry, 26, has a 28-12-6 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average this season.
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton.
Hellebuyck, 28, has a 19-21-9 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.99 goals against average this season.
The Jets used these lines during Sunday's morning skate, according to Clinton:
Stastny - Scheifele - Wheeler
Connor - Dubois - Svechnikov
Copp - Lowry - Ehlers
Harkins - Toninato - Vesalainen
Morrissey - Schmidt
Dillon - Pionk
Stanley - Schmidt
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin is expected to start in net on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Sorokin, 26, has a 19-12-7 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in net on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Vasilevskiy, 27, has a 30-11-4 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.43 goals-against average this season.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights have recalled defenceman Daniil Miromanov from the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday.
Miromanov, 24, has six goals and 30 points with the Silver Knights this season.
Defenceman Ben Hutton is unavailable to the Golden Knights on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to the NHL's COVID protocol.
Hutton, 28, has three goals and 10 points in 39 games this season.
Logan Thompson is expected to start in net against the Blue Jackets on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Jesse Granger
Thompson, 25, has a 1-1-0 record with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have assigned defenceman Alec Regula to the AHL's Rockford Ice Hogs on Sunday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.
Regula, 21, did not record a point in six games with the Blackhawks.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have assigned forward Tim Gettinger to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday.
Gettinger, 23, did not record a point in eight games with the Rangers this season.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have recalled defenceman Noah Juulsen from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on Sunday.
Juulsen, 24, has three goals and 15 points in 37 games in Abbotsford this season.
Dallas Stars
The Stars have recalled forward Marian Studenic from his conditioning stint with the AHL's Texas Stars.
Studenic, 23, was claimed off waivers from the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 24.
The 6-foot-1 forward has one goal in 17 games this season with the Devils.