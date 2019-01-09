Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Senators' centre Matt Duchene has not joined the team on their three-game California road trip as he and his wife await the birth of their fist child, the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Ottawa will also be without goaltender Craig Anderson and defenceman Thomas Chabot for tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Forward Bobby Ryan will be back in the lineup after injuring his hand while blocking a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen participated in a practice this morning for the third time since suffering a groin injury in late December.

The goaltender said after the skate he is eyeing a return to the lineup on Saturday against the Boston Bruins and will not play Thursday against the New Jersey Devils.

Frederik Andersen and Michael Hutchinson out on the ice for #Leafs practice. Garret Sparks skated on his own with goalie coach previously. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 9, 2019

Forward Zach Hyman also returned to practice for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on December 18.

These were the Maple Leafs' lines at this morning's practice, per TSN's Kristen Shilton.

#Leafs lines at practice:



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Lindholm-Gauthier-Brown



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl



Andersen

Hutchinson — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 9, 2019

Shilton also reported the team shook up their power play during today's practice.

Different look on the power play units at #Leafs practice:



PP1: Marleau, Matthews, Nylander, Johnsson and Gardiner.

PK1: Hyman, Brown, Hainsey and Zaitsev



PP1a: Kapanen, Tavares, Marner, Kadri and Rielly.

PK1a: Gauthier, Lindholm, Marincin and Holl. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 9, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Garrett Wilson and placed forward Zach Aston-Reese on injured reserve, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The Penguins have recalled Garrett Wilson and placed Zach Aston-Reese on injured reserve. Mike Sullivan said last night ZAR would probably be out a while. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 9, 2019

Aston-Reese left Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers after a third period fight with Colton Sceviour.

Wilson has two assists for the Penguins this year in 14 games played, while Aston-Reese has six goals and five assists in 30 games played.