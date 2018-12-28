Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Waivers

Jake Dotchin of the Anaheim Ducks and Valentin Zykov of the Edmonton Oilers were placed on waivers on Friday.

Dotchin, who signed with the Ducks after having his contract terminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this season, posted one assist in 16 games with the Ducks.

The Oilers claimed Zykov off of waivers last month from the Carolina Hurricanes. He had no points in five games with the Oilers.

The following players have been placed on waivers today at noon ET:

Jake Dotchin, D, Anaheim Ducks

Valentin Zykov, F, Edmonton Oilers

The following players have been placed on unconditional waivers today at noon ET:

Joonas Lyytinen, D, Nashville Predators

Michal Cajkovsky, D, Carolina Hurricanes

Boston Bruins

Forward Brad Marchand and defenceman Charlie McAvoy are both out for tomorrow night's against the Buffalo Sabres. McAvoy is currently on injured reserve again.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy both out for tomorrow night vs Buffalo, but will be traveling with the team to Notre Dame. McAvoy is currently on injured reserve again — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) December 28, 2018

New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned rookie Lias Andersson to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in 21 NHL games this season.

Dallas Stars

Forward Martin Hanzal has been placed on the injured reserve with a back injury.

New Jersey Devils

No Taylor Hall or Marcus Johansson at practice today for the Devils.

Washington Capitals

Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen isn't on the ice for practice this morning. He took a scary crash into the boards last night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

This probably won’t come as shock, but defenseman Matt Niskanen isn’t on the ice for practice after his scary crash into the boards last night. We’ll see what Reirden says after practice, but wouldn’t expect him to play tomorrow at this point. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) December 28, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Lines and defence pairings at Friday's morning skate at BB&T Center. Carey Price was put on the injured reserve yesterday and Michael McNiven was emergency recalled to back up Antti Niemi.

Drouin - Domi - Byron

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Shaw

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Armia, Hudon, Peca

Mete - Weber

Reilly - Petry

Kulak - Benn

Alzner

Niemi

McNiven

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have placed defenceman Michal Cajkovsky on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He had signed a one-year, two-way contract after attending training camp on a PTO.

The #Canes have placed defenseman Michal Cajkovsky on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contact.



Cajkovsky, signed to a one-year, two-way contract after attending training camp on a PTO, is likely headed to the KHL. — Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) December 28, 2018

Calgary Flames

The Flames have assigned forward Alan Quine to AHL Stockton. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in nine NHL games.