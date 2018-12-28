2h ago
Ice Chips: Ducks place D Dotchin on waivers
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Waivers
Jake Dotchin of the Anaheim Ducks and Valentin Zykov of the Edmonton Oilers were placed on waivers on Friday.
Dotchin, who signed with the Ducks after having his contract terminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this season, posted one assist in 16 games with the Ducks.
The Oilers claimed Zykov off of waivers last month from the Carolina Hurricanes. He had no points in five games with the Oilers.
The following players have been placed on waivers today at noon ET:
Jake Dotchin, D, Anaheim Ducks
Valentin Zykov, F, Edmonton Oilers
The following players have been placed on unconditional waivers today at noon ET:
Joonas Lyytinen, D, Nashville Predators
Michal Cajkovsky, D, Carolina Hurricanes
Boston Bruins
Forward Brad Marchand and defenceman Charlie McAvoy are both out for tomorrow night's against the Buffalo Sabres. McAvoy is currently on injured reserve again.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have assigned rookie Lias Andersson to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in 21 NHL games this season.
Dallas Stars
Forward Martin Hanzal has been placed on the injured reserve with a back injury.
New Jersey Devils
No Taylor Hall or Marcus Johansson at practice today for the Devils.
Washington Capitals
Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen isn't on the ice for practice this morning. He took a scary crash into the boards last night against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Montreal Canadiens
Lines and defence pairings at Friday's morning skate at BB&T Center. Carey Price was put on the injured reserve yesterday and Michael McNiven was emergency recalled to back up Antti Niemi.
Drouin - Domi - Byron
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Shaw
Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers
Armia, Hudon, Peca
Mete - Weber
Reilly - Petry
Kulak - Benn
Alzner
Niemi
McNiven
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have placed defenceman Michal Cajkovsky on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He had signed a one-year, two-way contract after attending training camp on a PTO.
Calgary Flames
The Flames have assigned forward Alan Quine to AHL Stockton. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in nine NHL games.