Oilers happy to have Russell back in the line-up against Jets

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers announced Saturday that they have activated defenceman Kris Russell from the injured reserve list

The #Oilers have activated defenceman Kris Russell from Injured Reserve & placed forward Joakim Nygard on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/TtADdgiYwK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 29, 2020

However, it was also announced that forward Joakim Nygard was placed on IR Saturday.

Russell has played in 49 games this season but has been out lately because of a concussion.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen starts in net against the Vancouver Canucks at home Saturday night according to TSN's Mark Matsers. Here are the expected lines:

Hyman - Matthews - Marner

Nylander - Tavares - Kerfoot

Clifford - Spezza - Kapanen

Engvall - Gauthier - Malgin

Dermott - Holl

Sandin - Barrie

Rosen - Marincin

Ceci - Liljegren

Andersen starts

Campbell

Montreal Canadiens

Charlie Lindgren will start in net for the Canadiens against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night according to TSN's John Lu.

Defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who is dealing with a concussion, is awaiting medical clearance to play, Lu adds.

#Habs Lindgren will start vs #Canes tonight. Ouellet (concussion) is awaiting medical clearance to play. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) February 29, 2020

Winnipeg Jets

Here are the Jets' expected lines for their matchup with the Oilers in Edmonton Saturday night courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Eakin-Appleton

Harkins-Copp-Roslovic

Bourque-Shore-Shaw



Kulikov-Pionk

Beaulieu-DeMelo

Bitetto-Poolman



Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have recalled forward Brandon Hagel from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on an emergency basis.

Hagel has 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points in 55 AHL games this season.

It was also announced Saturday that forwards Andrew Shaw (concussion) and Zack Smith (back) will miss the rest of the season.

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko makes his third straight start in net for the Vancouver Canucks as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs according to TSN's Jeff Paterson. Here are the Canucks projected lines:

Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Myers

Demko



New York Islanders

Islanders' alternate captain Cal Clutterbuck has been lifted from injured reserve after being out since Dec. 19.

Clutterbuck was recovering from wrist surgery following a cut he sustained from a skate blade.

#Isles Transaction: Cal Clutterbuck has been activated off the team’s LTIR list. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 29, 2020

Los Angeles Kings

Veteran forward Jeff Carter is expected to miss Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils as he is dealing with a lower-body injury as per LA Kings insider, Jon Rosen.

Carter (lower-body) out this weekend. Could skate “maybe tomorrow.”



“If everything goes good with his therapy, he’ll try to get on the ice tomorrow.”



LAK vs NJD, at VGK back-to-back. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) February 29, 2020

Carter has been dealing with a lower-body injury since mid February, has been sidelined in the Kings last two games and will be out both games the Kings have this weekend against the Devils on Saturday and Golden Knights on Sunday.

The 35-year old, London, Ont. native was selected 11th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2003 NHL Draft. He spent six years with the Flyers appearing in 461 games recording 343 points. Carter had a brief stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2011-12 season where he played in 39 games before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings where he has played nine seasons. There, he would capture Stanley Cup Championships in the years 2012 and 2014 while playing in 540 games recording 364 points.