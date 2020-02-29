5h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers activate Russell from LTIR
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff

Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers announced Saturday that they have activated defenceman Kris Russell from the injured reserve list
However, it was also announced that forward Joakim Nygard was placed on IR Saturday.
Russell has played in 49 games this season but has been out lately because of a concussion.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Frederik Andersen starts in net against the Vancouver Canucks at home Saturday night according to TSN's Mark Matsers. Here are the expected lines:
Hyman - Matthews - Marner
Nylander - Tavares - Kerfoot
Clifford - Spezza - Kapanen
Engvall - Gauthier - Malgin
Dermott - Holl
Sandin - Barrie
Rosen - Marincin
Ceci - Liljegren
Andersen starts
Campbell
Montreal Canadiens
Charlie Lindgren will start in net for the Canadiens against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night according to TSN's John Lu.
Defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who is dealing with a concussion, is awaiting medical clearance to play, Lu adds.
Winnipeg Jets
Here are the Jets' expected lines for their matchup with the Oilers in Edmonton Saturday night courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Eakin-Appleton
Harkins-Copp-Roslovic
Bourque-Shore-Shaw
Kulikov-Pionk
Beaulieu-DeMelo
Bitetto-Poolman
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have recalled forward Brandon Hagel from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on an emergency basis.
Hagel has 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points in 55 AHL games this season.
It was also announced Saturday that forwards Andrew Shaw (concussion) and Zack Smith (back) will miss the rest of the season.
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko makes his third straight start in net for the Vancouver Canucks as they face the Toronto Maple Leafs according to TSN's Jeff Paterson. Here are the Canucks projected lines:
Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli
Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson
Roussel-Gaudette-Virtanen
Motte-Beagle-Sutter
Hughes-Tanev
Edler-Stecher
Fantenberg-Myers
Demko
New York Islanders
Islanders' alternate captain Cal Clutterbuck has been lifted from injured reserve after being out since Dec. 19.
Clutterbuck was recovering from wrist surgery following a cut he sustained from a skate blade.
Los Angeles Kings
Veteran forward Jeff Carter is expected to miss Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils as he is dealing with a lower-body injury as per LA Kings insider, Jon Rosen.
Carter has been dealing with a lower-body injury since mid February, has been sidelined in the Kings last two games and will be out both games the Kings have this weekend against the Devils on Saturday and Golden Knights on Sunday.
The 35-year old, London, Ont. native was selected 11th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2003 NHL Draft. He spent six years with the Flyers appearing in 461 games recording 343 points. Carter had a brief stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2011-12 season where he played in 39 games before being traded to the Los Angeles Kings where he has played nine seasons. There, he would capture Stanley Cup Championships in the years 2012 and 2014 while playing in 540 games recording 364 points.