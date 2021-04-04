Ice Chips: Rittich to start for Flames vs. Leafs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

David Rittich is in the starter's net for the Calgary Flames tonight as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Against the Leafs this season, Rittich is 1-1-1, with a 0.962 save percentage and a 1.35 GAA, with 1 shutout.

In other news, Mikael Backlund skated and is option for tonight after missing Friday's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalie Michael Hutchinson will start between the pipes tonight against the Calgary Flames.

Sheldon Keefe confirms no lineup changes for #Leafs other than Michael Hutchinson starting tonight vs. Calgary — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 4, 2021

Waivers

The St. Louis Blues placed centre Jacob De La Rose on waivers while the Minnesota Wild placed centre Luke Johnson on waivers. Additionally, Edmonton Oilers left winger Joakim Nygard cleared waivers.