Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have announced that goaltender Mike Smith will be day-to-day after suffering a leg injury.

The #Oilers have recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner from the @Condors on an emergency basis, as Mike Smith (leg) is day-to-day.



Zack Kassian (back) is day-to-day & won't play tonight, while Kris Russell has left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 1, 2019

The 31-year-old has played in 15 games this season for the Oilers posting a 7-7-1 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 SV%.

With Smith's injury, the Oilers have recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner from the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.

The 21-year-old has played in 15 games with the Condors posting a 3.23 GAA and a .890 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price gets the start in net tonight against the Boston Bruins as the Montreal Canadiens play the second game of a back-to-back. The Habs haven't won in seven games and look to snap their winless streak.

Brett Kulak draws back into the lineup with Victor Mete injured. Mete left yesterday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period with a leg injury.

Claude Julien confirme que Brett Kulak prendra la place de Victor Mete dans la formation, ce soir. Carey Price sera le gardien partant.



Claude Julien confirms that Brett Kulak will take Victor Mete's spot in the lineup tonight. Carey Price starts in goal.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 1, 2019

Vegas Golden Knights

Forward Cody Eakin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant announced.

Coach Gallant confirmed that Cody Eakin will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 1, 2019

Eakin was injured Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes after taking a high hit. He left the game and did not return.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Brian Dumoulin underwent successful ankle surgery today to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle. He is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks. He was injured in last night's game against the St. Louis Blues.

Detroit Red Wings

The team has recalled defenceman Jonathan Ericsson from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The 35-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Red Wings this season, averaging 17:19 of ice time with zero points. He has two assists in 10 games with Grand Rapids. Since debuting with Detroit in 2007-08, Ericsson has played in 669 NHL games.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard has been assigned to the AHL. He made his Red Wings debut on Nov. 29 in a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have assigned defenceman Alexander Yelesin to the AHL's Stockton Heat. He was originally signed by the team on May 10 after spending the last two season in the KHL with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

Yelesin has two points in 15 games with the Heat.