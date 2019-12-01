4h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers' Smith (leg) day-to-day
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have announced that goaltender Mike Smith will be day-to-day after suffering a leg injury.
The 31-year-old has played in 15 games this season for the Oilers posting a 7-7-1 record with a 2.83 GAA and a .907 SV%.
With Smith's injury, the Oilers have recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner from the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL.
The 21-year-old has played in 15 games with the Condors posting a 3.23 GAA and a .890 SV%.
Montreal Canadiens
Carey Price gets the start in net tonight against the Boston Bruins as the Montreal Canadiens play the second game of a back-to-back. The Habs haven't won in seven games and look to snap their winless streak.
Brett Kulak draws back into the lineup with Victor Mete injured. Mete left yesterday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period with a leg injury.
Vegas Golden Knights
Forward Cody Eakin is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant announced.
Eakin was injured Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes after taking a high hit. He left the game and did not return.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Brian Dumoulin underwent successful ankle surgery today to repair lacerated tendons in his left ankle. He is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks. He was injured in last night's game against the St. Louis Blues.
Detroit Red Wings
The team has recalled defenceman Jonathan Ericsson from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The 35-year-old has appeared in seven games for the Red Wings this season, averaging 17:19 of ice time with zero points. He has two assists in 10 games with Grand Rapids. Since debuting with Detroit in 2007-08, Ericsson has played in 669 NHL games.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard has been assigned to the AHL. He made his Red Wings debut on Nov. 29 in a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Calgary Flames
The Flames have assigned defenceman Alexander Yelesin to the AHL's Stockton Heat. He was originally signed by the team on May 10 after spending the last two season in the KHL with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.
Yelesin has two points in 15 games with the Heat.