1h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers recall Gagner from AHL
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday the team has recalled veteran forward Sam Gagner from the AHL
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday the team has recalled veteran forward Sam Gagner from the AHL while assigning Gaetan Haas to the AHL in a corresponding move.
Gagner has two goals and two assists in four games for the Oilers' AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.