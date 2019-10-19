Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday the team has recalled veteran forward Sam Gagner from the AHL while assigning Gaetan Haas to the AHL in a corresponding move.

The #Oilers have assigned forward Gaetan Haas to the @Condors while also recalling forward Sam Gagner. pic.twitter.com/iUaYbLSVsk — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 19, 2019

Gagner has two goals and two assists in four games for the Oilers' AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.