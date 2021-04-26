3h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers' MacLeod to make NHL debut
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Virtanen on Canucks' playoff chase: 'We want to keep racking these wins up'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Edmonton Oilers
Centre Ryan MacLeod, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Oilers in 2018, will make his NHL debut Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
The 21-year-old has 14 goals and 14 assists over 28 games in the AHL this season.
Additionally, defenceman Dmitri Kulikov will make his Oilers debut against the Jets after Edmonton picked him up from the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline.
Oilers' practice lines
F
Kahun-McDavid-Puljujarvi
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Shore-MacLeod-Archibald
Neal-Haas-Chiasson
D
Nurse-Barrie
Kulikov-Larsson
Jones-Bear
G
Smith starts
Washington Capitals
Head coach Peter Laviolette missed practice on Monday as he continues to be listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old Russian suffered the injury April 22 in a win over the New York Islanders.
Ovechkin has 24 goals and 18 assists over 43 games this season with the Capitals, his 16th year in the NHL.
Defenceman Justin Schultz, also sidelined with a lower-body injury, practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday and remains day-to-day.
Colorado Avalanche
Forward Brandon Saad will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, according to Lauren Jbara of Altitude TV.
Saad, 28, suffered the injury in Colorado's last game.
He has 15 goals and nine assists over 44 games this season with the Avs, his first in Colorado.
Vancouver Canucks
The team announced that goaltender Thatcher Demko will not dress in Monday evening's game against the Ottawa Senators and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Braden Holtby will get the start in net for the Canucks with 20-year-old Arturs Silovs, a sixth-round pick in 2019, serving as his backup.
Calgary Flames
Defenceman Noah Hanifin is done for the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goalies Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell and David Rittich were all out on the ice ahead of Maple Leafs' practice on Monday.
Andersen remained on the ice for the actual practice, the first time he's done so since March 19.
Lines at practice
F
Foligno-Matthews-Marner
Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander
Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Simmonds
Thornton-Brooks-Spezza
D
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Sandin-Dermott
Liljegren-Marincin
Hutton
G
Andersen
Campbell
Rittich
Winnipeg Jets
Defenceman Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the remainder of the regular season after taking a hit from Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin on Saturday.
Ottawa Senators
The Sens have assigned defenceman Cody Goloubef and right winger Logan Shaw to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Neither player has appeared in any games with the NHL club this season.
Additionally, goalies Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese have been recalled from the AHL with Mandolese assigned to the taxi squad.
The 24-year-old Gustavsson has appeared in four games with the Sens this season while Mandolese hasn't seen any action yet.
Lines at morning skate
F
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Stützle White Dadonov
Formenton Pinto CBrown
Paul Tierney Dzingel
Bishop Anisimov Amadio
D
Chabot Zaitsev
Brannstrom Zub
Mete JBrown
Alsing JBD
G
Hogberg-starters end
Gustavsson
Chicago Blackhawks
Ryan Carpenter (concussion protocol), Calvin de Haan (hip) and Patrick Kane (maintenance day) all missed practice on Monday.
New York Rangers
Defenceman Jacob Trouba skated on his own on Monday, but remains out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.