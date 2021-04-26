Virtanen on Canucks' playoff chase: 'We want to keep racking these wins up'

Edmonton Oilers

Centre Ryan MacLeod, who was selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Oilers in 2018, will make his NHL debut Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

The 21-year-old has 14 goals and 14 assists over 28 games in the AHL this season.

Additionally, defenceman Dmitri Kulikov will make his Oilers debut against the Jets after Edmonton picked him up from the New Jersey Devils at the trade deadline.

Oilers' practice lines

F

Kahun-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Shore-MacLeod-Archibald

Neal-Haas-Chiasson

D

Nurse-Barrie

Kulikov-Larsson

Jones-Bear

G

Smith starts

Washington Capitals

Head coach Peter Laviolette missed practice on Monday as he continues to be listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The 35-year-old Russian suffered the injury April 22 in a win over the New York Islanders.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Alex Ovechkin (lower body - didn't practice today) and Justin Schultz (lower body - practiced in non-contact jersey today) remain day to day. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 26, 2021

Ovechkin has 24 goals and 18 assists over 43 games this season with the Capitals, his 16th year in the NHL.

Defenceman Justin Schultz, also sidelined with a lower-body injury, practiced in a non-contact jersey on Monday and remains day-to-day.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Brandon Saad will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, according to Lauren Jbara of Altitude TV.

Saad, 28, suffered the injury in Colorado's last game.

He has 15 goals and nine assists over 44 games this season with the Avs, his first in Colorado.

Brandon Saad will miss 2-4 weeks. He was injured last game against STL. Lower body injury. — Lauren Jbara (@laurenjbara) April 26, 2021

Vancouver Canucks

The team announced that goaltender Thatcher Demko will not dress in Monday evening's game against the Ottawa Senators and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Braden Holtby will get the start in net for the Canucks with 20-year-old Arturs Silovs, a sixth-round pick in 2019, serving as his backup.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Noah Hanifin is done for the season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

And, as @RealKyper reported earlier...sources confirm Flames Dman, Noah Hanifin is done for the year. Should have more information later today. https://t.co/8B4HDn32Cm — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 26, 2021

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goalies Frederik Andersen, Jack Campbell and David Rittich were all out on the ice ahead of Maple Leafs' practice on Monday.

Andersen remained on the ice for the actual practice, the first time he's done so since March 19.

Well, #Leafs practice is underway and Frederik Andersen is in one of the nets.



That’s a positive development. Andersen hasn’t appeared in a game or for a full practice since March 19. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 26, 2021

Lines at practice

F

Foligno-Matthews-Marner

Galchenyuk-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Simmonds

Thornton-Brooks-Spezza

D

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Sandin-Dermott

Liljegren-Marincin

Hutton

G

Andersen

Campbell

Rittich

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the remainder of the regular season after taking a hit from Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin on Saturday.

Per Head Coach Paul Maurice, Nikolaj Ehlers will miss the remainder of the regular season.



"We're confident and hopeful he'll be back for the start of the playoffs." - Paul Maurice pic.twitter.com/XkEhFxqnqa — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 26, 2021

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have assigned defenceman Cody Goloubef and right winger Logan Shaw to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League. Neither player has appeared in any games with the NHL club this season.

Additionally, goalies Filip Gustavsson and Kevin Mandolese have been recalled from the AHL with Mandolese assigned to the taxi squad.

The 24-year-old Gustavsson has appeared in four games with the Sens this season while Mandolese hasn't seen any action yet.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



G Filip Gustavsson and G Kevin Mandolese have been recalled from @BellevilleSens. Mandolese has been re-assigned to the team's taxi squad.



D Cody Goloubef and RW Logan Shaw have been re-assigned to the B-Sens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 26, 2021

Lines at morning skate

F

Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Stützle White Dadonov

Formenton Pinto CBrown

Paul Tierney Dzingel

Bishop Anisimov Amadio

D

Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Zub

Mete JBrown

Alsing JBD

G

Hogberg-starters end

Gustavsson

Chicago Blackhawks

Ryan Carpenter (concussion protocol), Calvin de Haan (hip) and Patrick Kane (maintenance day) all missed practice on Monday.

New York Rangers

Defenceman Jacob Trouba skated on his own on Monday, but remains out day-to-day with an upper-body injury.