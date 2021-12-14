2h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers' Hyman out vs. Maple Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman will miss Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as he continues to deal with the shoulder injury he suffered Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Hyman has 11 goals and eight assists over 26 games with the Oilers this season after signing a seven-year, $38.5 million contract this summer.
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Dominique Ducharme says forward Jake Evans is questionable for tonight afte suffering an injury against the Chicago Blackhawks last week. Ducharme also said that defenceman Jeff Petry could return to the lineup Tuesday after missing four games with an upper-body injury.
Jake Allen will get the start against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
New York Islanders
Forward Matt Barzal has been placed in COVID protocol and will not play tonight, according to head coach Barry Trotz.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is taking part in Tuesday's optional skate in a non-contact jersey, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
The 35-year-old has yet to make his 2021-22 debut as he continues to recover from a right knee injury. In 33 games last season, for former No.2 overall pick scored eight goals and added 20 assists. Malkin has recorded 424 goals and 1,104 points in 940 career NHL games.
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Marc Staal resumed skating with the team ahead of the Red Wings' game against the New York Islanders.
Staal has not played since Dec. 4 as he was placed in the league's COVID protocol. In 22 games this season, Staal has one goal and three assists.
Florida Panthers
Panthers' forward Ryan Lomberg will be unavailable for Tuesday's game due to the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced.
The 27-year-old has two goals and four assists in 18 games with the Panthers this season.
Forward Anthony Duclair will return to the lineup on Tuesday while Spencer Knight will start in goal, the team also announced.
The team has also recalled forward Aleksi Heponiemi from the AHL.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins have placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced Tuesday.
Colorado Avalanche
Devon Toews has entered the league's COVID-19 protocol. Justin Barron has been recalled from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.