Oilers tighten things up defensively to knock off Senators

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Sens head coach defenceman Erik Brannstrom is headed for the injured reserve list.

DJ Smith - Brannstrom will go on the IR. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 9, 2021

Smith said Brannstrom played through injury after taking a big hit from Josh Archibald Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Christian Wolanin will come into the lineup.

Brannstrom has one assist in three games so far this season.

Meanwhile, the Sens swapped goaltenders between their taxi squad and Belleville on Tuesday.

Joey Daccord will head from the taxi squad to Belleville while Filip Gustavsson heads from the AHL to the taxi squad.

Neither player has appeared in a game at the NHL level so far this season.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



Goaltender Joey Daccord has been re-assigned from the team's taxi squad to @BellevilleSens.



Goaltender Filip Gustavsson has been recalled from the B-Sens and re-assigned to the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 9, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett told reporters Tuesday that forward Zack Kassian is likely out week-to-week as he battles an upper-body injury.

He left Monday's night's 3-1 victory against the Ottawa Senators in the first period and did not return, playing only 33 seconds.

Meanwhile, defenceman Ethan Bear is also out Tuesday night while forward Alex Chiasson will draw back into the lineup.

Mikko Koskinen will start in net for Edmonton.

Bear out tonight, And Tippett says Kassian is likely a week to week scenario. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 9, 2021

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will get the start in net Tuesday night as the Panthers battle the Detroit Red Wings according to Panthers reporter George Richards.

Bobrovsky has a 3.57 goals-against average and a save percentage of .881 in four games so far this season.