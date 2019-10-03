10m ago
Ice Chips: Brannstrom skates for Sens
Ottawa Senators rookie defenceman Erik Brannstrom took part in the team's morning skate Thursday after taking a skate to the face in the dying second's Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Senators 3, Maple Leafs 5
Ottawa Senators
Brannstrom did require stitches on Wednesday, but head coach D.J. Smith said he expected the 20-year-old to otherwise be fine.
The team also tweaked their forward lines from Wednesday's loss, with Drake Batherson skating as an extra Thursday morning.
Tkachuk - White - Ryan
Duclair - Pageau - C. Brown
Ennis - Tierney - Sabourin
Boedker - Anisimov - Chlapik
Batherson
Pittsburgh Penguins
Alex Galchenyuk is a game-time decision to make his Penguins debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point skated only briefly in the team's gameday skate, despite the expectation he will not play as he recovers from hip surgery. Point skated in a full-contact jersey for the first time on Monday.
Nashville Predators
Projected lines vs. Wild:
Craig Smith - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson
Filip Forsberg - Matt Duchene - Mikael Granlund
Rocco Grimaldi - Kyle Turris - Calle Jarnkrok
Colton Sissons - Nick Bonino - Austin Watson
Roman Josi - Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm - Dante Fabbro
Dan Hamhuis - Yannick Weber
Pekka Rinne
Juuse Saros
Dallas Stars
The Stars used the following lines in their gameday skate ahead of their opener against the Boston Bruins, per Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.
Benn-Seguin-Pavelski
Dickinson-Hintz-Radulov
Cogliano-Faksa-Comeau
Janmark-Dowling-Gurianov
Lindell-Klingberg
Heiskanen-Sekera
Oleksiak-Polak
Ben Bishop was the first goalie off the ice and expected to make the start.