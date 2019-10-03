Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Rookie defenceman Erik Brannstrom took part in the team's morning skate Thursday after taking a skate to the face in the dying second's Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brannstrom did require stitches on Wednesday, but head coach D.J. Smith said he expected the 20-year-old to otherwise be fine.

The team also tweaked their forward lines from Wednesday's loss, with Drake Batherson skating as an extra Thursday morning.

Tkachuk - White - Ryan
Duclair - Pageau - C. Brown
Ennis - Tierney - Sabourin
Boedker - Anisimov - Chlapik
Batherson 

Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Galchenyuk is a game-time decision to make his Penguins debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

 

Tampa Bay Lightning 

Brayden Point skated only briefly in the team's gameday skate, despite the expectation he will not play as he recovers from hip surgery. Point skated in a full-contact jersey for the first time on Monday.

Nashville Predators

Projected lines vs. Wild:

Craig Smith - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson

Filip Forsberg - Matt Duchene - Mikael Granlund

Rocco Grimaldi - Kyle Turris - Calle Jarnkrok

Colton Sissons - Nick Bonino - Austin Watson

 

Roman Josi - Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm - Dante Fabbro

Dan Hamhuis - Yannick Weber

 

Pekka Rinne

Juuse Saros

 

 

Dallas Stars

The Stars used the following lines in their gameday skate ahead of their opener against the Boston Bruins, per Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.

Benn-Seguin-Pavelski
Dickinson-Hintz-Radulov
Cogliano-Faksa-Comeau
Janmark-Dowling-Gurianov

Lindell-Klingberg
Heiskanen-Sekera
Oleksiak-Polak

Ben Bishop was the first goalie off the ice and expected to make the start.