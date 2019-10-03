Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Rookie defenceman Erik Brannstrom took part in the team's morning skate Thursday after taking a skate to the face in the dying second's Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brannstrom did require stitches on Wednesday, but head coach D.J. Smith said he expected the 20-year-old to otherwise be fine.

Here’s a little good news: After taking a skate in the face last night, Erik Brannstrom is on the ice for Sens practice this morning. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) October 3, 2019

The team also tweaked their forward lines from Wednesday's loss, with Drake Batherson skating as an extra Thursday morning.

Tkachuk - White - Ryan

Duclair - Pageau - C. Brown

Ennis - Tierney - Sabourin

Boedker - Anisimov - Chlapik

Batherson

Pittsburgh Penguins

Alex Galchenyuk is a game-time decision to make his Penguins debut against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

Coach Sullivan on Galchenyuk's status for tonight's game: "He feels really good. We need to talk to the trainers, but it looks encouraging. He'll be a game-time decision." pic.twitter.com/vJrCYVPiFi — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 3, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point skated only briefly in the team's gameday skate, despite the expectation he will not play as he recovers from hip surgery. Point skated in a full-contact jersey for the first time on Monday.

Brayden Point comes off the ice rather early for someone who is not expected to play. Not sure if that means anything or not but is interesting #TBLightning #GoBolts — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) October 3, 2019

Nashville Predators

Projected lines vs. Wild:

Craig Smith - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson

Filip Forsberg - Matt Duchene - Mikael Granlund

Rocco Grimaldi - Kyle Turris - Calle Jarnkrok

Colton Sissons - Nick Bonino - Austin Watson

Roman Josi - Ryan Ellis

Mattias Ekholm - Dante Fabbro

Dan Hamhuis - Yannick Weber

Pekka Rinne

Juuse Saros

Dallas Stars

The Stars used the following lines in their gameday skate ahead of their opener against the Boston Bruins, per Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News.

Benn-Seguin-Pavelski

Dickinson-Hintz-Radulov

Cogliano-Faksa-Comeau

Janmark-Dowling-Gurianov

Lindell-Klingberg

Heiskanen-Sekera

Oleksiak-Polak

Ben Bishop was the first goalie off the ice and expected to make the start.