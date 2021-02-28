4h ago
Ice Chips: Flames' G Markstrom practices
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom participated in a goal session prior to main practice on Sunday. He remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Markstrom, 31, has a goals-against average of 2.87 and a save percentage of .909 in 15 games so far this season.
Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Ilya Samsonov from the taxi squad. He will start this afternoon's game against the Devils. The team has also re-assigned goaltender Craig Anderson to the taxi squad.
Samsonov, 24, returns to the active roster following a conditioning assignment with the AHL's Hershey bears. Samsonov has not played since Jan.17 following a stint on the NHL's COVID Protocol list. He is 1-0-1 with a 3.36 goals against average and .868 save percentage in two games this season.
New Jersey Devils
Devils' captain Nico Hischier will not play Sunday against the Capitals. Per head coach Lindy Ruff, the 22-year-old is day-to-day and still being evaluated after taking a puck to the face in Saturday's los to the Capitals.
Hischier has two goals and one assist in five games this season.
The team has also assigned defenceman Connor Carrick to the taxi squad from the AHL and recalled forward Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to the active roster. Maltsev will play in today's game against the Capitals.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins announced that goaltender Tuukka Rask will get the start in goal Sunday against the New York Rangers. The team also announced that forwards Greg McKegg and Karson Kuhlman, and defenceman Steven Kampfer will be in the lineup.
Anders Bjork, Chris Wagner, and John Moore will be out of the lineup.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled forwards Ryan MacInnis and Zac Dalpe from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.
MacInnis, 25, has recorded one assist in 10 games with the Jackets this season. Dalpe, 31, has not played a game in the NHL this season. He has 12 goals and 13 assists in 141 career games.
Nashville Predators
Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki will not play Sunday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
The Predators did not have a morning skate on Sunday. Below is the team' projected lineup based on Saturday's game. The team has not announced a starting goaltender for Sunday afternoon's game.
Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Eeli Tolvanen
Calle Jarnkrok - Matt Duchene - Rocco Grimaldi
Nick Cousins - Ryan Johansen - Viktor Arvidsson
Erik Haula - Colton Sissons - Luke Kunin / Brad Richardson (IR)
Roman Josi - Ryan Ellis
Mattias Ekholm - Dante Fabbro
Mark Borowiecki / Ben Harpur - Matt Benning
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have recalled defenceman Alex Biega from the taxi squad, the team announced Sunday.
Biega, 32, has played two games with the Red Wings this season after playing 49 contests with the team during the 2019-20 season. The Montreal native spent five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks before signing with the Red Wings.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan announced that Casey DeSmith will start in Sunday's game against the Islanders.
DeSmith, 29, is 4-1-0 with a 2.84 goals against average and .885 save percentage in six appearances this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Jack Eichel (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, per Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger. Brandon Davidson and Matt Irwin will enter the lineup in place of Jacob Bryson and Collin Miller.
The 24-year-old Eichel has 14 points in 16 games this season.