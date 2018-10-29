2h ago
Ice Chips: Flames to start Smith vs. Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs' Matthews out at least four weeks
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Calgary Flames
Mike Smith will make his third straight start for the Flames on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Smith, 36, has a 3-4-1 record this season with a 3.91 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage. He allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.
Per the team's website, the Flames will use the following lines tonight:
Johnny Gaudreau - Sean Monahan - Elias Lindholm
Matthew Tkachuk - Mikael Backlund - Michael Frolik
Sam Bennett - Mark Jankowski - James Neal
Dillon Dube - Derek Ryan - Garnet Hathaway
Mark Giordano - TJ Brodie
Noah Hanifin - Travis Hamonic
Juuso Valimaki - Rasmus Andersson
Toronto Maple Leafs
With Auston Matthews slated to miss at least a month with a shoulder injury, the Maple Leafs prized summer signing will likely see time on the top line for the foreseeable future. John Tavares was skating between Zach Hyman and Kasperi Kapanen on the top line at practice on Monday while Nazem Kardi was bumped up from the third to second line. Tavares, 28, has seven goals and six assists over 11 games this season.
Kapanen took over Matthews place on the team's No. 1 power play unit, slotting in on the left side of the 1-3-1 formation.
Monday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Hyman-Tavares-Kapanen
Marleau-Kadri-Marner
Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown
Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo
Defence
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Marincin-Ozhiganov
Dermott-Holl
Goalies
Andersen
Sparks
Montreal Canadiens
Monday's Practice Lines
Forwards
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen
Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia/Scherbak
Deslauriers - Peca - Hudon/Shaw
Defence
Benn - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Mete
Alzner
Goalies
Price
Niemi
New Jersey Devils
Cory Schneider, who has not played with the Devils this season due to a hip injury, has finished his AHL conditioning stint and was at practice on Monday. Fellow netminder Eddie Lack took his place in the minors on a conditioning stint of his own.