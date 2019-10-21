Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Centre Aleksander Barkov is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Barkov left the Panthers' shootout win over the Nashville Predators in the first period. The 24-year-old has six assists in eight games for the Panthers this season.

Barkov was practising with the Panthers in a regular jersey Monday.

 