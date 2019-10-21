1h ago
Ice Chips: Panthers' Barkov day-to-day
Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov is considered day-to-day with an upper body injury, per TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers
Centre Aleksander Barkov is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
Barkov left the Panthers' shootout win over the Nashville Predators in the first period. The 24-year-old has six assists in eight games for the Panthers this season.
Barkov was practising with the Panthers in a regular jersey Monday.