Florida Panthers

Centre Aleksander Barkov is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Initial word out of FLA is that Aleksander Barkov, who left in the first period of Saturday’s game vs. NSH, is considered day to day with an upper body injury. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 21, 2019

Barkov left the Panthers' shootout win over the Nashville Predators in the first period. The 24-year-old has six assists in eight games for the Panthers this season.

Barkov was practising with the Panthers in a regular jersey Monday.