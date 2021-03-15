Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Per head coach Joel Quenneville, Sergei Bobrosvky will get the start Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 32-year-old is 11-2-2 in 15 appearances this season with a .905 save percentage 2.94 goals-against average.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith doesn't have an update on goaltender Matt Murray's status ahead of tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks.

DJ Smith doesn't have an update on Matt Murray's status vs Vancouver tonight.



"We're waiting on the trainers. If he can't go, we'll go on without him."



Sounds like it would be Joey Daccord who starts, with Filip Gustavsson backing up if Murray is unavailable. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) March 15, 2021

Joey Daccord would likely start if Murray is unavailable with Filip Gustavsson backing up.

Murray suffered an upper-body injury in pre-game warmups Sunday night. Daccord started in his place and picked up his first NHL win with a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Buffalo Sabres

Cody Eakin will be scratched from the lineup tonight and Rasmus Asplund will take his place. Asplund was centring the fourth line between Tobias Rieder and Kyle Okposo at practice Monday morning.

Asplund, 23, has one goal in four appearances with the Sabres this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

According to The Athletic's Scott Powers, Kevin Lankinen will start for the Blackhawks against the Panthers and the team will go with the same lineup as their previous game.