Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will start on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, coach Andrew Brunette announced.

Sergei Bobrovsky in net tonight against the Leafs, per Coach Brunette. #TORvsFLA — x - Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) April 5, 2022

Bobrovsky, 33, has posted a 33-6-3 record with a 2.64 goals-against average and .914 save percentage this season.

The Panthers skated with the following lines ahead of Tuesday's game against the Leafs:

Verhaeghe - Barkov - Duclair

Huberdeau - Bennett - Giroux

Marchment - Lundell - Reinhart

Lomberg - Luostarinen - Thornton

Extras: Mamin, Hornqvist

Forsling - Weegar

Chiarot - Gudas

Hagg - Montour

Carlsson - Lindbohm

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Parker Kelly from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced on Tuesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled forward Parker Kelly from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 5, 2022

Kelly, 22, has played 27 games in the NHL this season, registering five goals and adding one assist.

The Cambrose, AB, native was signed by the Senators as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The Senators skated with the following lines ahead of tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens:

Tkachuk Norris Joseph

Formenton Stützle Batherson

Kelly White Brown

Gaudette Gambrell Watson

Tierney

Brannstrom Zub

Del Zotto Hamonic

Holden Zaitsev

Mete

Forsberg-starters end.

Sogaard

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn were both on the ice before Tuesday's morning skate in full gear working with skills coach Ty Hennes.

Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn (both wearing full gear) are on the ice working with skills coach Ty Hennes before the Penguins optional morning skate. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 5, 2022

"Our doctors are continuing to consult with one another, but having said that, his response over the last few days has been encouraging," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said on Zucker. "He has been on the ice the past few days... We still don't have definitive answers from our medical staff."

Zucker, 30, has not played since March 31 due to an illness. McGinn, 28, has not played since sustaining an upper-boy injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11.

Sullivan also spoke about players who missed yesterday's practice due to illness, Kasperi Kapanen, Anthony Angello, and Danton Heinen.

"They are feeling better today. We weren't sure how that was going to happen overnight, but they skated this morning and I anticipate them being ready to play."

New Jersey Devils

The Devils will be without Jack Hughes and Nate Bastian on Tuesday against the Rangers, as neither took part in this morning's skate. Miles Wood and Mike McLeod will enter the lineup.

Definitely a lot of changes to the #NJDevils lineup with no Jack Hughes or Nate Bastian.



Miles Wood should return, same for Mike McLeod.



Here’s what morning skate line rushes looked like: pic.twitter.com/vVpK8i7fjI — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 5, 2022

Boston Bruins

Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic will be out for tonight's game against the Detroit Red Wings, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Cassidy on Pastrnak: "He had an injury there against Winnipeg. I don’t know if this is the exact same thing or not, I just found out. It might be that he hasn’t completely healed. I don’t think it’s long-term but we’ll put him as day-to-day."

🎥 Coach Cassidy on David Pastrnak: "He had an injury there against Winnipeg...I don’t know if this is the exact same thing or not – I just found out. It might be that he hasn’t completely healed...I don’t think it’s long-term but we’ll put him as day-to-day." pic.twitter.com/zvdLR7EHpM — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2022

Jeremy Swayman will get the start in net for the Bruins.

Pastrnak, 25, has 38 goals and 33 assists in 69 games this season. Frederic, 24, has five goals and 15 points in 49 games this season.

Tonight's line according to Cassidy:

Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Hall - Haula - Nosek

Foligno - Coyle - Smith

Blidh - Studnicka - McLaughlin

Lindholm - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Forbort - Reilly

Swayman

Ullmark

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks will be without Brock Boeser as the forward deals with an upper body injury.

Update: #Canucks forward Brock Boeser is out with an upper body injury. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) April 5, 2022

Boeser was likely injured in Vancouver's game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. The Canucks have yet to provide an update on how long they expect Boeser to be out.