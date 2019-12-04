5h ago
Ice Chips: Andersen could start second night of back-to-back
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Could Andersen start again tonight?
Toronto Maple Leafs
According to TSN's Kristen Shilton, Michael Hutchinson was the only goalie seen skating at Wednesday morning's skate, suggesting Frederik Andersen could get his second start in two nights.
Toronto has also activated forward Mason Marchment from IR and assigned him to the AHL's Toronto Marlies.
Edmonton Oilers
The team called up forward Colby Cave from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday.
Montreal Canadiens
Following Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders, Montreal has assigned defenceman Gustav Olofsson to the AHL's Laval Rocket. The 25-year old, who was first recalled on Nov. 29, played three games with the Canadiens, registering zero points and a minus four rating.
Calgary Flames
Flames forward Austin Czarnik has been assigned to the AHL's Stockton Heat on a conditioning stint.
Czarnik was placed on the long-term injured reserve in late October due to a lower-body injury. In eight games prior to the injury, the 26-year old recorded three points in eight games.
Winnipeg Jets
In a move corresponding to adding forward Nick Shore off wiavers, the Jets have assigned forward Michael Spacek to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Spacek was recalled on Nov. 13 but has yet to dress for a game in Winnipeg. The 22-year old has recorded three goals and seven assists in 14 games with the Moose.
Edmonton Oilers
Mikko Koskinen will be the starting goaltender for the Oilers' Wednesday night tilt against the Ottawa Senators.
Defenceman Joel Persson, who was recalled from the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, will play Wednesday against the Senators on a pairing with Kris Russell. Persson, 25, has played 10 games with the Oilers this season, recording two assists.
Vancouver Canucks
Canucks' prospect Olli Juolevi (hip) has been cleared to play after being removed from the active roster of Vancouver's AHL affiliate, Utica Comets. The fifth-overall pick in the 2016 draft has recorded five assists in 14 games with the Comets this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks defenceman Olli Maatta was held out of Wednesday's practice due to flu-like symptoms.
Star forward Patrick Kane left Wednesday's practice early, but head coach Jeremy Collition says Kane "should be fine".
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have recalled forward Mikhail Vorobyev from the Leigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL, In six games with Philadelphia this season, the fourth-round pick has recorded one assist. The 22-year old has five goals and nine assists in 19 games with the Phantoms this season.
Michael Raffl is set to miss four weeks with a broken finger, prompting Vorobyev's call up.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins took to the ice on Wednesday morning with the following practice lines:
Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar has confirmed that winger Matt Calvert will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Maple Leafs.
Calvert has not played since Nov. 16 due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year old has scored four goals and added eight assists in 20 games with Colorado this season.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres have assigned forward Jean-Sebastien Dea to the AHL's Rochester Americans. Dea played just one game in in Buffalo this season, failing to record a point. The 25-year old is second on the American's this season, with seven goals in 18 games.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets skated with the following forward lines at Wednesday morning's practice:
St. Louis Blues
Defenceman Carl Gunnarsson (illness) is expected to return to the Blues' lineup on Wednesday night. Gunnarsson, who skated on a pairing with Alex Pietrangelo, has recorded one goal and three assists in 15 games this season.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks have recalled forward Lean Bergmann from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. In a related move, San Jose has placed forward Antti Suomela (upper body) on injured reserve.
Bergmann, 21, has recorded five goals and 11 points in 15 games with the Barracuda this season.
Minnesota Wild
Defenceman Jarred Spurgeon (upper body) is expected to miss two weeks after suffering an injury in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. Captain Mikko Koivu (lower body) was also hurt in the victory. He is listed as day-to-day.
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Justin Abdelkader, who has missed 11 games with an upper-body injury, participated in a full practice Wednesday for the first time since blocking a shot on Nov. 10. Head coach Jeff Blashill hopes to have Abdelkader back for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.