Ice Chips: Andersen (neck) skating again
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen skated Friday morning for the second straight day as he continues to work his way back from a neck injury that knocked him out of Monday's game, reports TSN's Kristen Shilton.
Andersen spent about 35 minutes on the ice Thursday according to TSN's Mark Masters.
He was originally listed as day-to-day with a plan to re-evaluate him in one week. Andersen is not expected to play Friday night in Toronto against the Anaheim Ducks, but head coach Sheldon Keefe said he will make the final call later in the morning. Jack Campbell was in the starter's net Friday.
Meanwhie, the Leafs announced they have recalled defenceman Timothy Liljegren from the Marlies in the wake of the news that Cody Ceci will miss the next month because of an ankle injury.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have recalled defenceman Andreas Englund from the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Friday morning.
In 12 NHL games so far this season, the 24-year-old has zero goals and two assists.