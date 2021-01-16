Tkachuk provides spark for Sens who out-work Leafs despite long layoff

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs will make a pair of lineup changes on Saturday night for Saturday's matchup against the Ottawa Senators. Jack Campbell getting the start in goal, while Frederik Andersen will not dress. Aaron Dell will be the back-up. Forward Nick Robertson will make his regular-season debut in place of Alexander Barabanov, who will take Robertson's place on the taxi squad.

Sheldon Keefe on #Leafs lineup changes: Nick Robertson in for Alexander Barabanov, Jack Campbell starts. Aaron Dell will back-up. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 16, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Jujhar Khaira stayed late to work with the team's practice squad this morning. If Tyler Ennis is able to return from injury Khaira could be removed from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Khaira staying out late to work with taxi-squad this morning. If Ennis is healthy, could see him come out of the lineup tonight. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 16, 2021

Khaira has zero points and 10 penalty minutes in two games played this season.

The Oilers also claimed goaltender Troy Grosenick off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. The move comes on the heels of losing Anton Forsberg on waivers and placing Mike Smith on long-term injury reserve.

The #Oilers have claimed goaltender Troy Grosenick off of waivers from the LA Kings.



The 31-year-old spent the last three seasons with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, posting a 20-9-3 record with a .920 sv% in 2019-20. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/fP8OynyU6E — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 16, 2021

Ottawa Senators

According to TSN's Brent Wallace, Mike Rielly will take the place of Christian Wolanin in Saturday's lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

DJ Smith says Mike Rielly is in for Wolanin. All other changes will be made after warmup. Smith says there is a chance Colin White may play. #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) January 16, 2021

Wolanin, 25, went scoreless in one game this season. Rielly, 27, scored one goal and added 11 assists in 30 games with the Senators last season.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks will start the same lines that skated the team's first two games against the Oilers, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. The only tweak seems to be Jake Virtanen and Brock Boeser flipping sides, with Virtanen playing on his natural right side and Boeser playing on his off wing.

Looks like no changes to #Canucks lines & pairings from how the started on Thursday, as per @salimvalji. Eriksson appears to be the extra forward. @TSN1040 @TSNHockey — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 16, 2021

Boeser-Pettersson-Virtanen

Pearson-Horvat-Hoglander

Motte-Beagle-Sutter

Roussel-Gaudette-MacEwen

Hughes-Hamonic

Edler-Schmidt

Juolevi-Myers

Holtby (was first off)

Demko

New York Islanders

The team has loaned Josh Ho-Sang to Orebro in Sweden. Ho-Sang has played in 53 games in his career with the Islanders, registering seven goals and 17 assists.

#Isles Transaction: Josh Ho-Sang has been loaned to Orebro HK (SweHL). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 16, 2021

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche made several roster moves on Saturday. Forwards Shane Bowers and Logan O'Connor were reassigned from the team's taxi squad to their AHL affiliate Colorado Eagles. Canadian defenceman Bowen Byram was moved from the Eagles to the taxi squad. Defenceman Conor Timmins was assigned from the Avalanche to the taxi squad. Timmins has not recorded a point into two games this season.

Some roster moves:



Bowers, O’Connor reassigned from Taxi Squad to Eagles.



Byram from Eagles to Taxi Squad.



Timmins from Avalanche to Taxi Squad.#GoAvsGo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 16, 2021

Dallas Stars

The Stars had several players return to practice on Saturday including defenceman Esa Lindell and forwards Joel Kiviranta, Radek Faska, Jason Dickinson, Nick Caamano, and Riley Tufte. The Stars will begin their season on Jan. 22 thanks to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the organization.

Lindell, Kiviranta, Faksa, Dickinson, Caamano and Tufte are back in action today. #GoStars pic.twitter.com/20w5ldBvow — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 16, 2021

Boston Bruins

Craig Smith (lower-body injury) will return to the Bruins lineup on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. Smith missed the season opener against the Devils, a 3-2 Bruins victory. Smith will be making his Bruins debut after signing a three-year contract with the team in the offseason.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings had a trio of players return to practice on Saturday. blueliners Kurtis MacDermid and Sean Walker as well as goaltender Cal Petersen were on the ice this morning after being deemed unfit to participate in a training camp scrimmage for undisclosed reasons.

Kurtis MacDermid, Sean Walker and Cal Petersen are all on the ice this morning for the @LAKings. A good sign. — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) January 16, 2021

According to coach Todd McLellan, MacDermid and Walker could be in the Kings lineup tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

Things can always change, but per Todd McLellan -



MacDermid / Walker could play tonight and barring any unexpected "bumps and bruises" from morning skate, forward lines could look the same as Thursday night. — Zach Dooley (@DooleyLAK) January 16, 2021

San Jose Sharks

The Sharks will have two players make their season debuts on Saturday as forward Stefan Noesen and defenceman Jacob MIddleton will be in the lineup for this afternoon's game against the Arizona Coyotes. They will be replacing Josh Kellman and Nicolas Meloche.