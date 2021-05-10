Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell were on the ice working with goalie coach Steve Briere ahead of Toronto's skate Monday morning, tweets TSN's Kristen Shilton.

Frederik Andersen and Jack Campbell taking the ice ahead of #Leafs practice with goalie coach Steve Briere



The mannequins are also lurking in a corner so we’ll see if today is a v. special #mannequinmonday 👀 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 10, 2021

This indicates Andersen's conditioning stint with the AHL's Toronto Marlies could be over as he continues to work his way back from a lower-body injury. He stopped 34 of 38 shots in Saturday's Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose.

Andersen has not played in an NHL game since March 19 against the Calgary Flames.

Forward Nick Foligno was also on the ice during practice for the first time since his injury. Foligno left last Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens and did not return.

In addition, forward Zach Hyman practiced with the team Monday in a regular blue sweater, but Shilton notes this may not be indicative of anything given a blue/white sweater split across the board.

Zach Hyman is also practicing with #Leafs in a regular blue sweater but who knows what that’s indicative of given the blue/white split across the board



Could just be a skills-based day coming up here — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the Leafs announced forward Dennis Malgin has been reassigned to the taxi squad.

Forward Denis Malgin has been reassigned to the @MapleLeafs taxi squad. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 10, 2021

Montreal Canadiens

Injured forward Brendan Gallagher was in a non-contact jersey at Monday's morning skate, according to TSN's John Lu.

Gallagher has not played since fracturing his thumb on April 5. He was originally expected to miss about six weeks.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters there is "no chance" he or injured goaltender Carey Price play in Wednesday's season-finale as there is not enough time for either to get ready.

#Habs Ducharme says there’s “no chance” Gallagher and Price will play in Wednesday’s season finale vs #Oilers. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Lu reports that Paul Byron is wearing a red jersey, suggesting he could make his return Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Byron has been out of the lineup since April 23.

#Habs Byron is wearing a red jersey. Frolik and Belzile are in grey, suggesting Byron will return tonight. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 10, 2021

Michael Frolik and Alex Belzile skated in grey on Monday. Jake Allen is expected to get the start between the pipes.

Here were Montreal's lines:

Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia

Tatar - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Byron - Evans - Lehkonen

Perry - Staal - Caufield

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Chiarot

Romanov - Merrill



Allen starting

Primeau

Florida Panthers

Head coach Joel Quenneville told reporters that forward Sam Bennett and defenceman Brandon Montour will miss Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning but are not dealing with serious injuries, tweets Jameson Olive of NHL.com.

Quenneville called both players day-to-day but added they are both "fine."

Meanwhile, Oliver reports Carter Verhaeghe will return Monday while Patric Hornqvist remains out.

Lineup updates from Coach Q:



Bennett and Montour are both out tonight, but it's nothing serious.



Verhaeghe returns tonight, but Hornqvist remains out. — x - Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) May 10, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Mike Matheson was on the ice for the Penguins Monday in a full face shield after taking a puck to the face on May 1 and missing four games, reports Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.