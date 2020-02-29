1h ago
Ice Chips: Andersen starts vs. Canucks
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Frederik Andersen starts in net against the Vancouver Canucks at home Saturday night according to TSN's Mark Matsers. Here are the expected lines:
Hyman - Matthews - Marner
Nylander - Tavares - Kerfoot
Clifford - Spezza - Kapanen
Engvall - Gauthier - Malgin
Dermott - Holl
Sandin - Barrie
Rosen - Marincin
Ceci - Liljegren
Andersen starts
Campbell
Montreal Canadiens
Charlie Lindgren will start in net for the Canadiens against the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday night according to TSN's John Lu.
Defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who is dealing with a concussion, is awaiting medical clearance to play, Lu adds.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks have recalled forward Brandon Hagel from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs on an emergency basis.
Hagel has 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points in 55 AHL games this season.
It was also announced Saturday that forwards Andrew Shaw (concussion) and Zack Smith (back) will miss the rest of the season.