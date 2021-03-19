Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Gustav Olofsson from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.

 The 26-year-old has played 10 games at the AHL level this season and has a goal and four assists.

Practice lines

﻿Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Byron - Evans - Perry

Edmundson - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Ouellet

Allen starting
Price

Scratches: Lehkonen, Mete, Chiarot (fractured R hand, return approx. 4/26)
Taxi: Frolik, Olafsson

OTTAWA SENATORS

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is practicing with the Ottawa Senators on Friday.  The Senators claimed the 28-year-old off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.  He is allowed to practice and play because he was chartered from Winnipeg to Ottawa and has four negative COVID-19 tests.

Pierre Dorion announced that Forsberg will play for Belleville on Saturday to get a tune-up game in.

Forsberg played in three games last season for the Carolina Hurricanes and posted a 1-1-0 record with a 3.35 GAA.  He has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Jack Campbell will be the back-up goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, dressing for the first time since aggravating a leg injury on Feb. 27. Campbell is 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA this season for the Leafs.

Lineup tonight v Flames:

Thornton - Matthews - Marner
Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander
Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Hyman
Simmonds - Engvall - Spezza

Rielly - Brodie 
Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Bogosian 

Andersen 
Campbell

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Jimmy Vesey and Antoine Roussel will play on Friday for the Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko will get the start, head coach Travis Green.

Projected lines:
Hoglander-Horvat-Boeser
Vesey-Miller-Virtanen
Motte-Sutter-Hawryluk
Roussel-Gaudette-MacEwen

D:
Hughes-Hamonic
Edler-Schmidt
Benn-Myers

Demko
Holtby

Scratches: Chatfield
Injured: Pettersson, Pearson, Beagle

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Vitek Vanecek will get the start in net for the Washington Capitals against the New York Rangers, head coach Peter Laviolette announced on Friday.

Vanecek has appeared in 21 games this season for the Capitals and has a 12-5-3 record and a 2.74 GAA. 

BUFFALO SABRES

The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year, $700,000 deal, the team announced on Friday.  Houser appeared in 26 games last season for the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL and posted a 16-5-5 record with a 2.27 GAA.  He was named the 2018-19 ECHL Goaltender of the Year.

WAIVERS

Michael Chaput (ARZ), Michael Houser (BUF) and Michael Amadio (LAK) have been placed on waivers on Friday.

 