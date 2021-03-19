3h ago
Ice Chips: G Forsberg practices with Sens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
MONTREAL CANADIENS
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled defenceman Gustav Olofsson from the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the team's taxi squad.
The 26-year-old has played 10 games at the AHL level this season and has a goal and four assists.
Practice lines
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Byron - Evans - Perry
Edmundson - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Romanov - Ouellet
Allen starting
Price
Scratches: Lehkonen, Mete, Chiarot (fractured R hand, return approx. 4/26)
Taxi: Frolik, Olafsson
OTTAWA SENATORS
Goaltender Anton Forsberg is practicing with the Ottawa Senators on Friday. The Senators claimed the 28-year-old off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. He is allowed to practice and play because he was chartered from Winnipeg to Ottawa and has four negative COVID-19 tests.
Pierre Dorion announced that Forsberg will play for Belleville on Saturday to get a tune-up game in.
Forsberg played in three games last season for the Carolina Hurricanes and posted a 1-1-0 record with a 3.35 GAA. He has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Jack Campbell will be the back-up goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, dressing for the first time since aggravating a leg injury on Feb. 27. Campbell is 3-0-0 with a 1.33 GAA this season for the Leafs.
Lineup tonight v Flames:
Thornton - Matthews - Marner
Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander
Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Hyman
Simmonds - Engvall - Spezza
Rielly - Brodie
Muzzin - Holl
Dermott - Bogosian
Andersen
Campbell
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Jimmy Vesey and Antoine Roussel will play on Friday for the Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko will get the start, head coach Travis Green.
Projected lines:
Hoglander-Horvat-Boeser
Vesey-Miller-Virtanen
Motte-Sutter-Hawryluk
Roussel-Gaudette-MacEwen
D:
Hughes-Hamonic
Edler-Schmidt
Benn-Myers
Demko
Holtby
Scratches: Chatfield
Injured: Pettersson, Pearson, Beagle
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Vitek Vanecek will get the start in net for the Washington Capitals against the New York Rangers, head coach Peter Laviolette announced on Friday.
Vanecek has appeared in 21 games this season for the Capitals and has a 12-5-3 record and a 2.74 GAA.
BUFFALO SABRES
The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Michael Houser to a one-year, $700,000 deal, the team announced on Friday. Houser appeared in 26 games last season for the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL and posted a 16-5-5 record with a 2.27 GAA. He was named the 2018-19 ECHL Goaltender of the Year.
WAIVERS
Michael Chaput (ARZ), Michael Houser (BUF) and Michael Amadio (LAK) have been placed on waivers on Friday.