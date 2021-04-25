Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Igor Shesterkin will be between the pipes for the New York Rangers on Sunday when they face the Buffalo Sabres. The 25-yea-old has played in 29 games this season and holds a 13-11-3 records with a 2.45 GAA.

BUFFALO SABRES

Dustin Tokarski will start in net for the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday against the New York Rangers. Tokarski has played in 11 games this season for the Sabres and posted a 2-7-2 record with a 3.23 GAA.

Dustin Tokarski will get the start tonight against the Rangers, and Colin Miller will step in for Will Borgen.



COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Joonas Korpisalo will get the start in net for the Columbus Blue Jackets against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Korpisalo has appeared in 32 games this season and posted a 9-13-7 record with a 3.27 GAA. The Blue Jackets will also have Mikhail Grigorenko come into the lineup for Kole Sherwood.