Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner will be a game-time decision as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Mike Babcock said Jake Gardiner is a game-time decision based on how he feels when he comes back following morning skate. Muzzin and Kadri are unavailable for the game, said one is ill and one isn’t. Mentioned a release. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 4, 2019

Gardiner was skating with Nikita Zaitsev on the second defensive pairing at the team’s morning skate against the Tampa Bay Lightining.

Defenceman Jake Muzzin is ill and will not dress. He will sit out for the second consecutive game.

Forward Nazem Kadri will not play due to an unknown ailment.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is a game-time decision after missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury.

Defenceman Kristopher Letang is also a game-time decision after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.

Sullivan: Malkin and Letang will be game-time decisions — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) April 4, 2019

Ottawa Senators

Senators forward Bobby Ryan will not be in the lineup with the Ottawa Senators visit the Buffalo Sabres.

Marc Crawford says Bobby Ryan wont play tonight after blocking a shot last night. Could be back on Saturday. Boedker comes back into the lineup. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) April 4, 2019

Ryan appears to be day-to-day after blocking a shot in the Sens game on Wednesday and could return on Saturday.