1h ago
Ice Chips: Gardiner a GTD for Leafs
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner will be a game-time decision as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Gardiner was skating with Nikita Zaitsev on the second defensive pairing at the team’s morning skate against the Tampa Bay Lightining.
Defenceman Jake Muzzin is ill and will not dress. He will sit out for the second consecutive game.
Forward Nazem Kadri will not play due to an unknown ailment.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is a game-time decision after missing the last eight games with an upper-body injury.
Defenceman Kristopher Letang is also a game-time decision after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.
Ottawa Senators
Senators forward Bobby Ryan will not be in the lineup with the Ottawa Senators visit the Buffalo Sabres.
Ryan appears to be day-to-day after blocking a shot in the Sens game on Wednesday and could return on Saturday.