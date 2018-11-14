Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New York Rangers

Marek Mazanec has been recalled from New York's AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. The goalie has played 31 NHL games with the Nashville Predators, and signed as a free agent with the Rangers in December 2017. Mazanec has yet to get between the posts in the blue and red, was last called up on Oct. 18, but went back down to the Wolf Pack on Oct. 22 without stepping on the ice.

In addition, the Rangers have assigned goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford. The 22-year-old has played four games for New York this season, with a record of 3-1-0, 3.62 goals-against-average and a .897 save percentage.