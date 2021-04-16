5h ago
Ice Chips: Habs D Chiarot returns to lineup
Colorado Avalanche
The Avs cancelled their morning skate on Friday as a precaution after getting one positive test from Thursday's COVID-19 testing. The individual is in isolation and all other players and staff members have tested negative at this time.
Later in the day, the NHL announced that all Avalanche games through Tuesday have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Avalanche are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Kings Friday night.
Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer will miss at least two weeks after being placed on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed. Colorado cancelled practice on Wednesday as well following a positive test, but played the St. Louis Blues that night.
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Allen will make his sixth straight start on Friday against the Flames. Carey Price was on the ice with his teammates for the first time since April 5 and participated in drills. Price might be ready to suit up as the backup goalie Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.
Ben Chiarot, who missed the last 19 games with broken right thumb, will return to the lineup tonight.
Projected Lines vs. Flames
F
Tatar - Danault - Byron
Drouin - Kotkaniemi - Anderson
Toffoli - Suzuki - Armia
Lehkonen - Staal - Perry
D
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Romanov - Kulak
G
Allen starting
Taxi: Evans, Frolik, Caufield, McNiven
The Habs recalled highly touted forward prospect Cole Caufield from the AHL's Laval Rocket and placed him on team's taxi squad. He took part in the team's morning skate on Friday ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames
The 20-year-old American, who was selected 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft, has three goals and one assist in just two games in the AHL this season. Caufield tallied 30 goals and 22 assists over 31 games with the Wisconsin Badgers during the 2020-21 season, his second year with the school. He won the NCAA's Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the college hockey's best player.
The right winger scored two goals and added three assists over seven games at the 2021 World Junior Championship, helping the United States beat Canada in the gold-medal game.
Montreal also recalled Cayden Primeau on an emergency basis.
Ottawa Senators
Friday's Practice Lines
F
Tkachuk Norris Batherson
Stützle White Dadonov
Paul Tierney Dzingel
Formenton Pinto CBrown
Anisimov Bishop Amadio
D
Chabot Zaitsev
Brannstrom Zub
Mete JBrown
Alsing JBD
G
Murray
Forsberg
Boston Bruins
Head coach Bruce Cassidy gave a series of updates ahead of the team's game against the New York Islanders Friday.
Jeremy Swayman will start in goal, while Dan Vladar will back up. Tuukka Rask feels good after making his return to action Thursday and is expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday.
Defecneman Kevan Miller is day-to-day, while Matt Grzelcyk is back skating, but out tonight.
New York Rangers
Artemi Panarin and Brendan Smith will not practice with the team on Friday due to maintenance, but both are expected to play Saturday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils.