Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Claude Julien said forward Brendan Gallagher will not play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Julien said Friday Gallagher is dealing with headaches after making his return to the lineup on Thursday.

The medical staff has yet to full determine whether the headaches is concussion-related or a virus.

Gallagher's headache developed following Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and he reported the symptoms to the team on Friday morning. He missed four games with a concussion sustained on Dec. 31 before playing Thursday, and did not skate with the team on Friday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Hyman - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Engvall - Spezza - Kapanen

Timashov / Johnsson - Brooks - Gauthier

Defence

Rielly - Barrie

Dermott - Holl

Marincin - Ceci

Moore, Marchment practising as D

Goalies

Andersen Hutchinson

Calgary Flames

Projected Lines vs. Oilers - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Forwards

Tkachuk-Lindholm-Mangiapane

Gaudreau-Monahan-Backlund

Lucic-Ryan-Dube

Rinaldo-Rieder-Bennett

Defence

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

Kylington-Andersson

Goalies

Talbot in starter’s net

Rittich

New Jersey Devils

Devils placed forward Ben Street on the injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 9, with an upper-body injury. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, also dealing with an upper-body problem, will not play Saturday against the Washington Capitals as goalie Evan Cormier from Binghamton of the AHL.