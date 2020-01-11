1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Gallagher out Saturday
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs Ice Chips: Headache keeps Gallagher out of Friday's practice
Montreal Canadiens
Head coach Claude Julien said forward Brendan Gallagher will not play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Julien said Friday Gallagher is dealing with headaches after making his return to the lineup on Thursday.
The medical staff has yet to full determine whether the headaches is concussion-related or a virus.
Gallagher's headache developed following Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and he reported the symptoms to the team on Friday morning. He missed four games with a concussion sustained on Dec. 31 before playing Thursday, and did not skate with the team on Friday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN
Forwards
Hyman - Matthews - Marner
Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander
Engvall - Spezza - Kapanen
Timashov / Johnsson - Brooks - Gauthier
Defence
Rielly - Barrie
Dermott - Holl
Marincin - Ceci
Moore, Marchment practising as D
Goalies
Andersen Hutchinson
Calgary Flames
Projected Lines vs. Oilers - Jermain Franklin, TSN
Forwards
Tkachuk-Lindholm-Mangiapane
Gaudreau-Monahan-Backlund
Lucic-Ryan-Dube
Rinaldo-Rieder-Bennett
Defence
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Kylington-Andersson
Goalies
Talbot in starter’s net
Rittich
New Jersey Devils
Devils placed forward Ben Street on the injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 9, with an upper-body injury. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, also dealing with an upper-body problem, will not play Saturday against the Washington Capitals as goalie Evan Cormier from Binghamton of the AHL.