Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. 

Montreal Canadiens

Veteran forward Tomas Plekanec skated with his team Saturday for the first time since being placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 18 due to lower back issues. The 36-year-old has one goal over three games this season with the Habs. 

Saturday's Practice Lines 

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Hudon
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw

Benn - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Mete

Price
Niemi

Scratches: Alzner, Byron (LBI)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Derick Brassard was the only member of the Penguins absent from practice Saturday as the team prepares to host the Maple Leafs.

Saturday's Practice Lines - Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Guentzel-Crosby-Simon
Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel
Rust-Sheahan-Hornqvist
Grant-Cullen-Sprong

Dumoulin-Letang
Maatta-Oleksiak
Johnson-Ruhwedel

 