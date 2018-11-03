Is it too early to get excited about the Canadiens?

Montreal Canadiens

Veteran forward Tomas Plekanec skated with his team Saturday for the first time since being placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 18 due to lower back issues. The 36-year-old has one goal over three games this season with the Habs.

Saturday's Practice Lines

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Hudon

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw

Benn - Petry

Reilly - Juulsen

Ouellet - Mete

Price

Niemi

Scratches: Alzner, Byron (LBI)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Derick Brassard was the only member of the Penguins absent from practice Saturday as the team prepares to host the Maple Leafs.

Saturday's Practice Lines - Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Guentzel-Crosby-Simon

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Rust-Sheahan-Hornqvist

Grant-Cullen-Sprong

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Oleksiak

Johnson-Ruhwedel