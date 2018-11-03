33m ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Plekanec skates with team
TSN.ca Staff
Is it too early to get excited about the Canadiens?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Veteran forward Tomas Plekanec skated with his team Saturday for the first time since being placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 18 due to lower back issues. The 36-year-old has one goal over three games this season with the Habs.
Saturday's Practice Lines
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Hudon
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw
Benn - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Mete
Price
Niemi
Scratches: Alzner, Byron (LBI)
Pittsburgh Penguins
Derick Brassard was the only member of the Penguins absent from practice Saturday as the team prepares to host the Maple Leafs.
Saturday's Practice Lines - Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Guentzel-Crosby-Simon
Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel
Rust-Sheahan-Hornqvist
Grant-Cullen-Sprong
Dumoulin-Letang
Maatta-Oleksiak
Johnson-Ruhwedel