Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Goalie Carey Price will miss Saturday's clash against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to the flu. Backup Antti Niemi will likely get the start between the pipes while Charlie Lindgren has been called up from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis.

The 31-year-old Price is 1-1-1 with a 2.32 GAA and a 0.909 save percentage over three games this season, his 12th in Montreal. Lindgren, 24, is 2-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a 0.875 save percentage over three games in the AHL this season.