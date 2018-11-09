Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Antti Niemi will start in net tomorrow night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Niemi (3-1-0) has started in two other games at home this season, only when Carey Price was sick.

Price has played in 12 games this season, dropping three straight with a record of 5-4-3.

#Habs Julien says the decision to start Niemi tomorrow is to let Price take a step back and regain his focus and confidence. Price, when speaking to the media this morning, said he wasn’t sure if he would play Saturday, and Julien confirmed it now. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 9, 2018

Tomas Plekanec has been put on unconditional waivers, after reaching a mutual agreement to part ways.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Coach Mike Babcock says Frederik Andersen will start tonight vs. New Jersey, according to TSN's Kristen Shilton. The 31-year-old made 36 saves for the win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night. He has made eight starts in a row while only giving up two goals or less in seven of those matchups.

Since Andersen (8-5-0) starts today, it is likely that Garret Sparks will be between the posts tomorrow night, according to Babcock.

Washington Capitals

John Carlson has a lower-body injury, and although will be absent tonight, coach Todd Reirden hopes to have him back in the lineup against Arizona on Sunday. The defenceman has five goals and 13 assists in 14 games.

Caps coach Todd Reirden said they're hopeful John Carlson (lower body) will play Sunday vs. Arizona.



Didn't really answer when asked if there was a specific incident Wednesday against Pittsburgh that caused this injury or if it was something that had been nagging previously. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) November 9, 2018

Brooks Orpik is still listed on the IR with a lower body injury, where he will miss his fifth game in a row, according to NHL's Tom Gulitti. The 38-year-old is scheduled to be out for 10 games total.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Madison Bowey have been called up, where Siegenthaler will make his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Defenceman Aaron Ness has been recalled from his morning skate to the Capitals' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

Friday morning skate lineup, per NHL's Gulitti:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Jaskin

Stephenson-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Eller-Connolly

Burakovsky-Boyd-DSP

Boston Bruins

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson was recalled from Boston's AHL affiliate team, the Providence Bruins. The 22-year-old made his NHL debut on April 8, 2017 against the Washington Capitals. He has appeared in nine games this season for Providence, with one goal and three assists.

General Manager Don Sweeney provided an update on defenceman Charlie McAvoy, who has no timeline of return, but is making progress with his concussion. The 20-year-old has not played since October 18.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Cameron Gaunce has been reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch, Tampa Bay's AHL affiliate. Gaunce was recalled in late October, but did not play at all. To date, he has played in 32 NHL games and 541 AHL games with various teams.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Friday night's lineup, per Pens TV host Josh Getzoff:

Simon-Crosby-Rust

Hagelin-Malkin-Hornqvist

Guentzel-Sheahan-Kessel

Wilson-Cullen-ZAR (Sprong rotating)

Johnson-Letang

Dumoulin (Oleksiak rotating)-Ruhwedel

Maatta-Riikola

Derick Brassard has not played since October 25, missing six games to date with a lower-body injury. Coach Sullivan mentioned at today's practice that it was Brassard's first time on the ice since his injury. This season, the 31-year-old has one goal and four assists in eight games.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Marcus Kruger will not particiapte in today's practice because of a left leg injury, the team announced. He will not travel to Philadelphia, and will therefore miss tomorrow's game.

St. Louis Blues

Friday night's projected lineup, per Jeremy Rutherford:

Schwartz-O’Reilly-Tarasenko

Fabbri-Thomas-Perron

Steen-Bozak-Soshnikov

Sanford-Barbashev-Sundqvist

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Dunn-Parayko

Edmundson-Schmaltz

Johnson

Brayden Schenn did not skate with the team today. He left last Saturday's game due to soreness, and missed Tuesday's matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Detroit Red Wings

Coach Jeff Blashill said he planned on both Andreas Athanasiou and Frans Nielsen are returning to the ice tonight against the Rangers. Athanasiou and Nielsen were both injured on October 28, and have missed the last four games.

Friday night's projected lineup:

Mantha-Larkin-Helm

Athanasiou-Nielsen-Nyquist

Abdelkader-Glendening-Bertuzzi

Rasmussen-de la Rose-Frk

Daley-Green

DeKeyser-Jensen

Kronwall-Cholowski

Howard

Bernier

Winnipeg Jets

Friday night's projected lineup:

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Little-Perreault

Tanev-Lowry-Laine

Petan-Copp-Roslovic

Morrissey-Trouba

Chiarot-Byfuglien

Morrow-Myers

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Philadelphia Flyers

James van Riemsdyk is on the ice, but is still 1-2 weeks away from playing, reports NHL's Adam Kimelman. The 29-year-old has been out of the action since October 6, with a lower-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

Friday night's lineup against the Blues:

Kane-Pavelski-Donskoi

Meier-Couture-Labanc

Sorensen-Thornton-Goodrow

Chartier-Suomela-Karlsson

Ryan-Burns

Dillon-Karlsson

Vlasic-Braun

New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt is scheduled to make his seasonal debut tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Bratt broke his jaw before the season started, and has yet to play. His rookie season brought 13 goals and 35 points.

Stefan Noesen has not played since October 30, and has since been on the IR list for a lower-body injury. The winger could be in the lineup tonight, but will be a game time decision according to New Jersey's beat reporter, Amanda Stein.

Colorado Avalanche

Tyson Jost will be back in the lineup for tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets. The 20-year-old suffered a head injury on October 26.