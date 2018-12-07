Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens placed defenceman Xavier Ouellet on waivers Friday.

Ouellet, 25, has three assists in 19 games with the Canadiens this season and last dressed on Nov. 21. The 25-year-old signed with the Canadiens in July on a one-year, $700,000 contract.

The move clears a roster spot for defenceman Noah Juulsen, who has been out since Nov. 19 due to a facial fracture.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers will host the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

These lines were used during Friday morning's practice:

Chiasson-McDavid-Draisaitl

Khaira-RNH-Puljujarvi

Lucic-Brodziak-Kassian

Zykov-Spooner-Rattie

Klefbom-Larsson

Nurse-Russell

Gravel-Benning

Extras: Marody, Garrison, Wideman

Talbot was in the starter's net.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins placed forward Dominik Simon on injured reserve Friday and recalled Jean-Sebastien Dea from the AHL.

Simon has four goals and 13 points in 26 games with the Penguins this season. He suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday's win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Dea was re-claimed by the Penguins off of waivers from the New Jersey Devils last week. He scored three goals and posted five points in 20 games with the Devils.

The Penguins have recalled forward Jean-Sebastien Dea (@jsdea10) from the @WBSPenguins.



Forward Dominik Simon has been placed on injured reserve.



Forward Dominik Simon has been placed on injured reserve.

Today's Games

San Jose Sharks (14-10-5) at Dallas Stars (15-10-3) - 8 p.m.

The Stars have won 5 straight at home against the Sharks (two shutouts)

Stars' forward Jamie Benn has five goals and seven points in his last six games.

Sharks' forward Logan Couture has two goals and 10 points in his last nine games.

St. Louis Blues (9-13-4) at Winnipeg Jets (17-8-2) - 8 p.m.

Jets' forward Patrik Laine scored five goals in his last game against the Blues.

Jets' forward Blake Wheeler is on a 10-game point streak (one goal, 10 assists).

Minnesota Wild (15-11-2) at Edmonton Oilers (14-12-2) - 9 p.m.

The Wild have won nine of their last 10 games against the Oilers.

Oilers' forward Connor McDavid has four goals and 13 points in his last 10 games.

Carolina Hurricanes (12-11-4) at Anaheim Ducks (15-10-5) - 10 p.m.

The Ducks have won their last five games against the Canes.

The Ducks have also won five straight in general.