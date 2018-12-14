Danault on Montreal's victory: 'We never give up, that's the big key'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall was on the ice for line rushes at the Devils at the morning skate, but left the ice early for the second straight day. He left practice early on Thursday due to injury. His status is unkown for tonight's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This was the lineup prior to #NJDevils Taylor Hall left the ice early.



Will get an update soon. https://t.co/bhGgMT2snA — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 14, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Goalie Carey Price, defenceman Shea Weber and forward Michael Chaput are taking therapy days and won't practice today.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have reassigned defenceman Sami Niku down to the AHL's Manitoba Moose. He played five games for the Jets during his callup.

Washington Capitals

Caps defenceman Christian Djoos underwent a surgical procedure on his left thigh Thursday, after sustaining the injury on Dec.11 against the Detroit. Djoos is out indefinitely.