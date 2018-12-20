Ice Chips: Hart gets nod for Flyers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Carter Hart will get the nod Thursday, reports Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hart won his first start earlier this week, helping the Flyers to a 3-2 victory.

Ottawa Senators

Chris Tierney moved from the Sens' third line centre to first line wing Thursday at practice according to TSN's Brent Wallace. It's the first time this season he's played wing.

The Senators are in New Jersey tomorrow, while head coach Guy Boucher is expected to confirm that Matt Duchene will make his return. Here were the lines at their skate:

Tierney-Duchene-Boedker

Tkachuk-White-Stone

Dzingel-Smith-Ryan

Paajarvi-Paul-Pyatt

Chabot-Demelo

Lajoie-Ceci

Borowiecki-Jaros

Falk-Harpur

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled forwards Ryan Lomberg and Buddy Robinson from the AHL's Stockton Heat, while forward Kerby Rychel has been sent down.

Lomberg has appeared in three games for Calgary this season and missed two due to suspension.

Robinson has 12 points in 26 AHL games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was in the starter's net Thursday morning ahead of their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

If all goes as expected, it will be Blackwood's first career NHL start. He made his first appearance in relief of Keith Kinkaid earlier this week against the Toronto Maple Leafs, allowing two goals on 10 shots.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have sent forward Garrett Wilson to the AHL's Scranton Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the team announced Thursday.

He has two assists in 14 games so far this season for the Pens.

NHL Game Notes

Drawn Penalty Leaders This Season

(minor penalties)

Player Team Drawn

Barkov* FLA 24

MacKinnon COL 22

Pastrnak BOS 20

Dubois CLS 18

Foegele CAR 17

Gaudreau CGY 17

*0PIM on the season

Short Handed Goal Leaders

Team ShG

Arizona Coyotes* 11

Calgary Flames 9

Vancouver Canucks 6

6 teams tied with 5

*Opponents have 11PPG

Longest Goal Scoring Streaks on the Season

GM PLAYER TEAM G

7 CAM ATKINSON COLUMBUS 9

6 ALEX OVECHKIN WASHINGTON 10

6 AUSTON MATTHEWS TORONTO 10

6 TOM WILSON WASHINGTON 7

6 NATHAN MACKINNON COLORADO 7

5 TIMO MEIER SAN JOSE 6

5 MATHIEU PERREAULT WINNIPEG 5 (Active)

5 CONNOR MCDAVID EDMONTON 5

5 FILIP CHYTIL NY RANGERS 5

Leafs PP

1-7 Games 8-34

9/19 PPG/PPO 12/75

47.4 PP% 16

1st Rank T24th

(PP 0/17 last 4GP)

Ducks (43P) at Bruins (40P) - 7PM (Dec 20)

ANA 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, 3GA. ANA 9 straight wins vs BOS

BOS: (18-12-4)

2-2-0 last 4GP at home vs ANA, 14GF, PP 2/15

Pastrnak (2G, 9A) last 7GP

ANA: (19-12-5)

2-1-0 on road trip, 6GA, PK 9/10

Getzlaf (1G, 6A) last 5GP

Panthers (32P) at Leafs (46P) - 7PM (Dec 20)

FLA 1-0-0 vs TOR in 18-19, OTW at home. TOR 5 straight home wins vs FLA

TOR: (22-10-2)

Coming off a 2-2-1 road trip, 18GF, PP 1/19

Marner (3G) last 2GP

FLA: (13-13-6)

Won 2 straight, 9GF, PP 3/7

Huberdeau (5G, 17A) last 12GP

Predators (46P) at Flyers (30P) - 7PM (Dec 20)

NSH 2-0-0 vs PHI in 17-18, both wins by 1G. NSH has won 3 straight vs PHI, 2 of the wins in PHI

PHI: (13-15-4)

2-1-1 last 4GP at home, 10GA, PK 13/14

Giroux (3G, 9A) last 9GP

NSH: (20-9-3)

0-6-2 last 8GP on road, 17GF, PK 3/27

Johansen (4A) last 2GP

Wild (36P) at Penguins (38P) - 7PM (Dec 20)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, PIT winning at home. PIT won 4 of past 5 at home vs MIN

PIT: (16-12-6)

4-1-0 last 5GP at home, 23GF, PP 4/14

Crosby (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

MIN: (17-14-2)

Lost 2 straight, both at home, 1GF, PP 0/4

Granlund (5A) last 4GP

Wings (33P) at Hurricanes (33P) - 7PM (Dec 20)

CAR 1-0-1 vs DET in 18-19, 0-0-1 at home

CAR: (14-13-5)

1-1-2 last 4GP at home, 10GF, PP 4/22

Aho (5G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

DET: (14-16-5)

0-3-1 last 4GP, 16GA, PK 9/13

Larkin (4G, 7A) 8 game PT streak

Devils (29P) at Jackets (39P) - 7PM (Dec 20)

CLS 3-1-0 vs NJ in 17-18, winning final 3 meetings.

CLS: (18-12-3)

2-0-1 last 3GP, all at home, 3GA, PK 5/5

Atkinson (4A) last 6GP

NJ: (11-14-7)

1-4-3 last 8GP on road, 31GA, PK 16/20

Hall (5A) last 5GP

Hawks (28P) at Stars (37P) - 830PM (Dec 20)

DAL 4-0-0 vs CHI in 17-18, 7GA.

DAL: (17-14-3)

Won 5 straight at home, 7GA, PK 12/13

Seguin (2G, 3A) last 3GP

CHI: (11-19-6)

Lost 5 straight on the road, 25GA, PK 8/14

Kane (2G, 7A) last 8GP

Lightning (54P) at Flames (46P) - 9PM (Dec 20)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, TB winning in CGY. TB 2 straight wins in CGY, 13GF

CGY: (22-11-2)

7-0-1 last 8GP at home, 37GF, PP 7/30

Gaudreau (3G, 3A) last 4GP

TB: (26-7-2)

9-0-1 last 10GP, 49GF, PK 12/32

Kucherov (3G, 5A) 6 game PT streak

Canadiens (39P) at Coyotes (30P) - 9PM (Dec 20)

ARZ 2-0-0 vs MTL in 17-18, 5GF in each game. ARZ 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs MTL, 15GF

ARZ: (14-17-2)

Lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/5

Keller (0P) last 2GP, -3, 5 shots on net

MTL: (17-13-5)

Lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 1/7

Domi (0P) last 2GP, 3 shots on net

Blues (30P) at Canucks (36P) - 10PM (Dec 20)

VAN 1-0-0 vs STL in 18-19, 6-1 win in STL. STL 4-0-1 last 5GP in VAN

VAN: (16-17-4)

5-1-1 last 7GP, 28GF, PP 5/24

Pettersson (4G, 9A) last 8GP

STL: (13-15-4)

3-1-0 last 4GP, 14GF, PP 1/11

O'Reilly (1G, 3A) last 5GP

Islanders (38P) at Knights (40P) - 10PM (Dec 20)

VGS 1-0-0 vs NYI in 18-19, 3-2 win at NYI. NYI 1-0-0 in VGS in 17-18

VGS: (19-15-2)

Coming off a 2-1-1 road trip, 11GF, PP 3/7

Marchessault (2G, 4A) last 7GP

NYI: (17-12-4)

Won 3 straight, 5GA, PK 7/9

Bailey (5A) last 6GP

Jets (46P) at Sharks (43P) - 1030PM (Dec 20)

WPG 2-1-0 vs SJ in 17-18, winning final 2 meetings. SJ 2-0-1 last 3GP at home vs WPG

SJ: (19-11-5)

Won 5 straight, 24GF, PP 3/7

Couture (3G, 3A) last 3GP

WPG: (22-10-2)

5-1-0 last 6GP on road, 23GF, PP 4/20 (lost last)

Perreault (5G) has scored in 5 straight games, and (5G, 1A) has PTS in 6 straight GP