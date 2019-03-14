6h ago
Ice Chips: Hyman, Kapanen absent from skate
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards Zach Hyman (illness) and Kasperi Kapanen missed practice Thursday afternoon.
Hyman was a late scratch for Wednesday nights game when the team announced he had the flu.
Kapanen has missed the teams previous two games while dealing with a concussion.
The Finish forward is in the midst of a his best NHL season, his 19 goals and 42 points are both career highs.
Defenceman Travis Dermott skated on his own Thursday morning before the team's practice.
The Newmarket, Ont. native has been out of the lineup since Feb. 27 when he hurt his shoulder against the Edmonton Oilers.
Calgary Flames
Goalie Mike Smith missed Flames practice while he deals with an illness TSNs Jermain Franklin reports.
Forwards Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm were given the day off for what the team is calling "scheduled maintenance."
Calgary plays the New York Rangers Friday night.
New York Islanders
Head Coach Barry Trotz announced Thursday morning that goalie Robin Lehner will back when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.
Lehner skated on his own before the teams practice Wednesday morning, and hasn't played in over a week.
He suffered an upper body injury Mar. 5 when he was in a collision with Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.
In his first year with the Islanders, the Swedish goalie has a 20-11-5 record to go with a 2.19 GAA and a .927 save percentage.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers have called up forward Justin Bailey from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Bailey has recorded 15 goals and 28 points in 53 AHL games this season.
The 6-foot-3 forward opened the season with the Rochester Americans before being acquired by the Flyers on Jan. 17
Chicago Blackhawks
With Cam Ward ready to return the Blackhawks have reassigned goalie Collin Delia to Rockford IceHogs
Ward has been out of action since he was hurt his knee against the San Jose Sharks on Mar. 3
In his first year with the Blackhawks the 35-year-old has a 14-11-4 record with a .893 Sv% and 3.72 GAA