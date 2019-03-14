Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards Zach Hyman (illness) and Kasperi Kapanen missed practice Thursday afternoon.

Leafs practice starting without Hyman (illness) and Kapanen (concussion)



Dermott (shoulder) skated beforehand ... we haven't seen Gardiner (back) on the ice yet



Team will wear St. Pat's unis tomorrow and Saturday pic.twitter.com/c01MyQRCPp — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 14, 2019

Hyman was a late scratch for Wednesday nights game when the team announced he had the flu.

Kapanen has missed the teams previous two games while dealing with a concussion.

The Finish forward is in the midst of a his best NHL season, his 19 goals and 42 points are both career highs.

Defenceman Travis Dermott skated on his own Thursday morning before the team's practice.

The Newmarket, Ont. native has been out of the lineup since Feb. 27 when he hurt his shoulder against the Edmonton Oilers.

Calgary Flames

Goalie Mike Smith missed Flames practice while he deals with an illness TSNs Jermain Franklin reports.

#Flames Backlund and Lindholm given maintenance days. Mike Smith is dealing with an illness according to @NHLFlames So there’s a stand in goaltender for practice today. pic.twitter.com/8jdqquw1dN — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) March 14, 2019

Forwards Mikael Backlund and Elias Lindholm were given the day off for what the team is calling "scheduled maintenance."

Calgary plays the New York Rangers Friday night.

New York Islanders

Head Coach Barry Trotz announced Thursday morning that goalie Robin Lehner will back when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Trotz: Lehner will back up tonight. Johnny Boychuk skated today and is making progress. #Isles pic.twitter.com/bfJN1T0SOh — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 14, 2019

Lehner skated on his own before the teams practice Wednesday morning, and hasn't played in over a week.

He suffered an upper body injury Mar. 5 when he was in a collision with Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk.

In his first year with the Islanders, the Swedish goalie has a 20-11-5 record to go with a 2.19 GAA and a .927 save percentage.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have called up forward Justin Bailey from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Bailey has recorded 15 goals and 28 points in 53 AHL games this season.

The 6-foot-3 forward opened the season with the Rochester Americans before being acquired by the Flyers on Jan. 17

Chicago Blackhawks

With Cam Ward ready to return the Blackhawks have reassigned goalie Collin Delia to Rockford IceHogs

Ward has been out of action since he was hurt his knee against the San Jose Sharks on Mar. 3

In his first year with the Blackhawks the 35-year-old has a 14-11-4 record with a .893 Sv% and 3.72 GAA