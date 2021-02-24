Ice Chips: Hyman to return, others remain out

Toronto Maple Leafs

Zach Hyman will return to the lineup Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames, while Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin and goaltender Frederik Andersen all remain out.

Nic Petan will exit the lineup as Hyman draws back in after missing Monday's 3-0 loss. He will play on a line with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Sheldon Keefe says Zach Hyman returns tonight for Leafs



Nic Petan is out



Thornton, Muzzin, Andersen remain out@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 24, 2021

None of the team's injured players took part in Wednesday's optional skate ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames.

Alexander Barabanov and Scott Sabourin were both back on the ice Wednesday after having inconclusive PCR tests on Tuesday.

Michael Hutchinson and Joseph Woll were the only goaltenders for the session. Hutchinson is expected to start against the Flames.

#Leafs optional skaters this morning:



Lehtonen, Marincin, Barabanov, Sabourin, Kerfoot, Engvall, Spezza, Galchenyuk, Hutchinson, Woll



So good news on Barabanov/Sabourin that their tests were negative. Bad news (potentially) is none of the injured parties are skating. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 24, 2021

Calgary Flames

After earning a shutout on Monday against the Maple Leafs, David Rittich was in the starter's net for Wednesday's gameday skate.

Artyom Zagidulin skated as the backup while Jakob Markstrom remains sidelined.

David Rittich in the starter's net at Flames morning skate ... stopped all 34 shots faced on Monday



Artyom Zagidulin at the other end



Michael Hutchinson starts for the Leafs @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 24, 2021

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Jeremy Lauzon will miss four weeks with a fractured left hand.

#NHLBruins issue update on Jeremy Lauzon (fractured left hand, reevaluated in approx. 4 weeks): https://t.co/BMIX9tZ0eH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 24, 2021

Philadelphia Flyers

Captain Claude Giroux is expected to play against the New York Rangers tonight after returning to practice on Tuesday.