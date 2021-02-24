1h ago
Ice Chips: Hyman to return, others remain out
None of the Toronto Maple Leafs injured players took part in Wednesday's optional skate ahead of their game against the Calgary Flames.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Zach Hyman will return to the lineup Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames, while Joe Thornton, Jake Muzzin and goaltender Frederik Andersen all remain out.
Nic Petan will exit the lineup as Hyman draws back in after missing Monday's 3-0 loss. He will play on a line with Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.
Alexander Barabanov and Scott Sabourin were both back on the ice Wednesday after having inconclusive PCR tests on Tuesday.
Michael Hutchinson and Joseph Woll were the only goaltenders for the session. Hutchinson is expected to start against the Flames.
Calgary Flames
After earning a shutout on Monday against the Maple Leafs, David Rittich was in the starter's net for Wednesday's gameday skate.
Artyom Zagidulin skated as the backup while Jakob Markstrom remains sidelined.
Boston Bruins
Defenceman Jeremy Lauzon will miss four weeks with a fractured left hand.
Philadelphia Flyers
Captain Claude Giroux is expected to play against the New York Rangers tonight after returning to practice on Tuesday.