Philadelphia Flyers

With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was not available to take part in the team's scrimmage on Saturday.

Flyers forward Jakub Voracek is unable to participate in today's scrimmage.

The team hasn't announced the reason for Voracek's absence.

Vancouver Canucks

Jordie Benn did not practice. He returned to Dallas to be with his fiancé as they are expecting a child.

Brandon Sutter was back with the main group after missing the past two practices.

Micheal Ferland is still with the second group/black aces.

After struggling in Thursday’s scrimmage, Jake Virtanen was rotated through lines instead of his regular spot on the third line.

2/3 defence pairs also got shuffled. Both Olli Juolevi and Jalen Chatfield to the call on the fourth D pair today.

Also G Michael DiPietro was back out with the second group today. He missed most of last week after practicing on Day 1.

The team will hold another scrimmage Sunday night.

Saturday lines:

Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli

Pearson-Horvat-Boeser/Virtanen

Roussel-Gaudette-MacEwen

Motte-Beagle-Eriksson/Sutter

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Myers

Juolevi-Chatfield

Extras: Virtanen, Sutter

Montreal Canadiens

Canandien's players Phillip Danault, Victor Mete, Ryan Poehling, Cale Fleury, and Cayden Primeau are working away from the team's main group with Laval Rocket head coach Joel Bouchard, according to TSN's John Lu.

#Habs Danault, Poehling, Mete, Fleury and Primeau are once again working before practice with Rocket HC Joel Bouchard, separate from the main group.

Paul Byron is skating after missing yesterday's session.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Zach Hyman is absent from the team's scrimmages on Saturday.

#Leafs training camp practice about to get underway. Zach Hyman is missing, replaced by Nick Robertson.



Hyman was hobbled in yesterday's special teams drills after being hit by a shot in front of the net. Managed to participate until the end but maybe something lingered.

Washington Capitals

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov, forward TJ Oshie and defenceman Alex Alexeyev didn't take part in practice on Saturday.

This is the first time Oshie has missed practice during training camp.



Samsonov and Alexeyev have yet to practice.



Capitals planning to scrimmage today.

This is the first time Oshie has missed practice, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.