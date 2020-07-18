Jul 18, 2020
Ice Chips: Voracek not at Flyers' scrimmage
With training camps underway for each of the 24 team's in the NHL's Return to Play, TSN.ca keeps you updated with all the latest injury news and roster updates with Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek was not available to take part in the team's scrimmage on Saturday.
Flyers forward Jakub Voracek is unable to participate in today’s scrimmage.— x-Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 18, 2020
The team hasn't announced the reason for Voracek's absence.
Vancouver Canucks
Jordie Benn did not practice. He returned to Dallas to be with his fiancé as they are expecting a child.
Brandon Sutter was back with the main group after missing the past two practices.
Micheal Ferland is still with the second group/black aces.
After struggling in Thursday’s scrimmage, Jake Virtanen was rotated through lines instead of his regular spot on the third line.
2/3 defence pairs also got shuffled. Both Olli Juolevi and Jalen Chatfield to the call on the fourth D pair today.
Also G Michael DiPietro was back out with the second group today. He missed most of last week after practicing on Day 1.
The team will hold another scrimmage Sunday night.
Saturday lines:
Miller-Pettersson-Toffoli
Pearson-Horvat-Boeser/Virtanen
Roussel-Gaudette-MacEwen
Motte-Beagle-Eriksson/Sutter
Hughes-Tanev
Edler-Stecher
Fantenberg-Myers
Juolevi-Chatfield
Extras: Virtanen, Sutter
Montreal Canadiens
Canandien's players Phillip Danault, Victor Mete, Ryan Poehling, Cale Fleury, and Cayden Primeau are working away from the team's main group with Laval Rocket head coach Joel Bouchard, according to TSN's John Lu.
#Habs Danault, Poehling, Mete, Fleury and Primeau are once again working before practice with Rocket HC Joel Bouchard, separate from the main group.— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) July 18, 2020
Paul Byron is skating after missing yesterday's session.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Zach Hyman is absent from the team's scrimmages on Saturday.
Washington Capitals
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov, forward TJ Oshie and defenceman Alex Alexeyev didn't take part in practice on Saturday.
This is the first time Oshie has missed practice, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti.
This is the first time Oshie has missed practice during training camp.— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) July 18, 2020
Samsonov and Alexeyev have yet to practice.
Capitals planning to scrimmage today. https://t.co/8Y5Y0lnQcY