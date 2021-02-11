23m ago
Ice Chips: Neal skates on McDavid's wing
Edmonton Oilers
Forward James Neal was skating on a line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Thursday. Jesse Puljujarvi has played on the Oilers' top line for most of the season but was not pn the ice for the morning skate.
Neal, 33, has played eight games this season registering two goals and one assist.
Montreal Canadiens
Following Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jake Allen will get the start on Thursday against the Oilers.
Allen, 30, has compiled a 4-1 record with a .940 save percentage and 1.81 goals against average this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Defenceman Adam Boqvist returned to Blackhawks practice for the first time since being removed from the NHL's COVID Protocol list.
Boqvist, 20, has played six games this season, recording three assists. The Falun, Sweden native was drafted 8th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft
Nashville Predators
Predators head coach John Hynes said that defenceman Mattias Ekholm (unspecified) and forward Ryan Johansen (upper body)are both "week-to-week" with injuries.
Ekholm, 30, has recorded three assists in 12 games this season. Johansen, 28, has four assists and no goals in 10 games this season.