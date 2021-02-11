'We've just gelled as a team': Oilers happy with recent run

Edmonton Oilers

Forward James Neal was skating on a line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on Thursday. Jesse Puljujarvi has played on the Oilers' top line for most of the season but was not pn the ice for the morning skate.

Deleted a tweet.. Said Neal was skating on McDavids left wing, meant his right wing, along with RNH. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 11, 2021

Can confirm (finally) Puljujarvi not on the ice for morning skate. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) February 11, 2021

Neal, 33, has played eight games this season registering two goals and one assist.

Montreal Canadiens

Following Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jake Allen will get the start on Thursday against the Oilers.

Claude Julien confirme que Jake Allen sera devant le filet ce soir.



Claude Julien confirms that Jake Allen will get the start tonight.

#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/fvmInX58AF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 11, 2021

Allen, 30, has compiled a 4-1 record with a .940 save percentage and 1.81 goals against average this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Adam Boqvist returned to Blackhawks practice for the first time since being removed from the NHL's COVID Protocol list.

Adam Boqvist in his first practice back with the team since returning from COVID pic.twitter.com/jKxbPimfDc — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 11, 2021

Boqvist, 20, has played six games this season, recording three assists. The Falun, Sweden native was drafted 8th overall by the Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Draft

Nashville Predators

Predators head coach John Hynes said that defenceman Mattias Ekholm (unspecified) and forward Ryan Johansen (upper body)are both "week-to-week" with injuries.

Predators coach John Hynes told 102.5 FM this morning that Mattias Ekholm is “week-to-week” with an unspecified injury. He joins Ryan Johansen, who is also “week-to-week,” on the injured list. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) February 11, 2021

Ekholm, 30, has recorded three assists in 12 games this season. Johansen, 28, has four assists and no goals in 10 games this season.