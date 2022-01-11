Habs Ice Chips: Canadiens looking to establish strong work habits to finish season

Montreal Canadiens

Defenseman Jeff Petry has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and returned to practice on Tuesday.

#Habs practice:

Lehkonen - Suzuki - Hoffman

Drouin - Dvorak - Armia

Dauphin - Poehling - Caufield

Paquette - Vejdemo - Pezzetta

Anderson (non-contact)

Toffoli (non-contact)



Chiarot - Savard

Kulak - Petry

Niku - Wideman

Schueneman



Allen

Montembeault@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 11, 2022

The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has been out of the lineup since Dec.16 while in the NHL's COVID protocol.

Petry, 34, has two assists in 27 games this season.

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards Alex Tuch and Kyle Okposo have cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and returned to practice on Tuesday.

Good to see @alextuch89 and @bookerT2116 back on the ice at morning skate 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wgL7ujTuwU — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 11, 2022

Tuch 25, has been out since Jan. 1 while in the protocol and has a goal and three points in three games this season.

Okposo, 33, has been out since Jan. 1 while in the protocol and has seven goals and 21 points in 33 games this season.

Despite their return to practice, Okposo and Tuch will not be in the lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, according to head coach Don Granato.

No new additions to COVID-19 protocol, Don Granato announced.



Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch participated in an optional morning skate but will not play tonight, nor will Robert Hagg. Brett Murray and Jacob Bryson are in.



UPL starts in goal. — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) January 11, 2022

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start in net against the Lightning on Tuesday.

Luukkonen, 22, has a 2-4-2 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.61 GAA this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have recalled forward Nathan Walker from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and placed him on the Blues taxi squad on Tuesday.

Nathan Walker has been re-assigned from the @ThunderbirdsAHL to the Blues' taxi squad. https://t.co/azT4m2u0bB — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 11, 2022

Walker, 27, has four goals and five points in seven games with the Blues and has seven goals and 21 points in 22 games with the Thunderbirds.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to the AHL's Hershey Bears on Tuesday.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to the Hershey Bears. #ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/Lsbav7JSCC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 11, 2022

Fucale, 26, has a 1-1-1 record with a .924 save percentage and 1.75 GAA with the Capitals this season.

The Laval, Que., native has a 6-2-2 record with a .889 save percentage and 2.79 GAA with the Bears this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Joonas Korpisalo will start in net against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Korpisalo, 27, has a 4-6-0 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.86 GAA this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Flyers forward Patrick Brown will miss approximately four weeks with an MCL sprain.

Injury update: Flyers forward Patrick Brown will be out approximately four weeks with an MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/FErZvwNIol — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 11, 2022

Brown, 29, was injured after a collision during Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks

Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native has a goal and four points in 20 games this season.

New York Islanders

The Islanders have placed defenceman Ryan Pulock and head coach Barry Trotz on the NHL's COVID protocol on Tuesday.

#Isles News: Head Coach Barry Trotz and Ryan Pulock have been placed in COVID-19 protocol. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 11, 2022

Pulock, 27, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 15 with a lower-body injury.

The Dauphin, Man., native has two assists in 12 games this season.