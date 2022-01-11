55m ago
Ice Chips: Canadiens D Petry returns to practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Habs Ice Chips: Canadiens looking to establish strong work habits to finish season
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenseman Jeff Petry has cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and returned to practice on Tuesday.
The Ann Arbor, Mich., native has been out of the lineup since Dec.16 while in the NHL's COVID protocol.
Petry, 34, has two assists in 27 games this season.
The Canadiens used these lines at practice on Tuesday:
Lehkonen - Suzuki - Hoffman
Drouin - Dvorak - Armia
Dauphin - Poehling - Caufield
Paquette - Vejdemo - Pezzetta
Anderson (non-contact)
Toffoli (non- contact)
Chiarot - Savard
Kulak - Petry
Niku - Wideman
Schueneman
Allen
Montembeault
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards Alex Tuch and Kyle Okposo have cleared the NHL's COVID protocol and returned to practice on Tuesday.
Tuch 25, has been out since Jan. 1 while in the protocol and has a goal and three points in three games this season.
Okposo, 33, has been out since Jan. 1 while in the protocol and has seven goals and 21 points in 33 games this season.
Despite their return to practice, Okposo and Tuch will not be in the lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, according to head coach Don Granato.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will start in net against the Lightning on Tuesday.
Luukkonen, 22, has a 2-4-2 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.61 GAA this season.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have recalled forward Nathan Walker from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and placed him on the Blues taxi squad on Tuesday.
Walker, 27, has four goals and five points in seven games with the Blues and has seven goals and 21 points in 22 games with the Thunderbirds.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals have assigned goaltender Zach Fucale to the AHL's Hershey Bears on Tuesday.
Fucale, 26, has a 1-1-1 record with a .924 save percentage and 1.75 GAA with the Capitals this season.
The Laval, Que., native has a 6-2-2 record with a .889 save percentage and 2.79 GAA with the Bears this season.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Joonas Korpisalo will start in net against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Korpisalo, 27, has a 4-6-0 record with a .886 save percentage and a 3.86 GAA this season.
Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers forward Patrick Brown will miss approximately four weeks with an MCL sprain.
Brown, 29, was injured after a collision during Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks
Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native has a goal and four points in 20 games this season.
New York Islanders
The Islanders have placed defenceman Ryan Pulock and head coach Barry Trotz on the NHL's COVID protocol on Tuesday.
Pulock, 27, has been out of the lineup since Nov. 15 with a lower-body injury.
The Dauphin, Man., native has two assists in 12 games this season.