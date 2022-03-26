Laine on love for Jets fans: 'They gave me their full support when I came here as a kid'

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Jeff Petry is out indefinitely with an lower-body injury, the team announced Saturday.

Petry suffered the injury Thursday night against the Florida Panthers and has been placed on the injured reserve list.

TSN's John Lu notes that defencemen William Lagesson will likely fill Petry's spot in the lineup Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Jake Allen will get the start in net.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Erik Kallgren will be in net on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Kallgren, 25, has a 2-1-1 record with a .930 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average this season.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Drake Batherson will make his return to the lineup Saturday night against the Florida Panthers, head coach D.J. Smith told reporters.

Batherson has been out since Jan. 25 with a high ankle sprain.

“Today is the day we circled on the calendar," Batherson said Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Smith adds that forward Adam Gaudette will not play Saturday while defenceman Nikita Zaitsev (non-COVID-19 illness) will be a game-time decision. If he doesn't play, Victor Mete could take his spot on the blue line. Anton Forsberg will get the start between the pipes.

Vancouver Canucks

Here is the Canucks' projected lineup to face the Dallas Stars Saturday night based on their morning skate, courtesy of The Athletic's Thomas Drance:

Pearson-Miller-Garland

Pettersson-Horvat-Boeser

Podkolzin-Lammikko-Chiasson

Petan-Richardson-Lockwood

OEL-Myers

Hughes-Schenn

Hunt-Dermott

The Canucks recalled forward Will Lockwood from the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on an emergency basis on Saturday.

Lockwood, 23, was drafted 64th overall by the Canucks in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11 forward has nine goals and 25 points in 46 games this season.

Calgary Flames

Forward Ryan Carpenter is expected to make his Flames debut against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Carpenter, 31, was acquired by the Flames on Monday from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2024.

The 6-foot-0 forward has three goals and 11 points in 59 games this season.

Additionally, forward Sean Monahan will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game.

Monahan, 27, has eight goals and 27 points in 63 games this season.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in net on Saturday against the Oilers, according to Valji.

Markstrom, 32, has a 30-12-7 record with a .927 save percentage and 2.10 goals-against average this season.

The Flames are projected to use these lines during Saturday's morning skate:

Gaudreau - Lindholm - Toffoli

Tkachuk - Backlund - Dube

Mangiapane - Jarnkrok - Coleman

Lucic - Lewis - Carpenter

Hanifin - Andersson

Kylington - Stone

Zadorov - Gudbranson

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will get the start in net Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild, The Athletic's Michael Russo tweets.

He is 22-15-4 with a .902 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average in 43 games so far this season.

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Saturday's game against the Wild.

Nyquist - Roslovic - Laine

Voracek - Sillinger - Bjorkstrand

Robinson - Kuraly - Danforth

Chinakhov - Gaunce - Bemstrom

Werenski - Peeke

Gabrikov - Bean

Carlsson - Kukan

Merzlikins

Berube

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Ryan McDonagh will not be in the lineup on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings and will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

McDonagh, 32, was sustained the injury during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins after he blocked a shot from Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo in the third period.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has three goals and 21 points in 60 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin did not practice on Saturday due to a non-COVID related illness, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Malkin, 35, also missed Friday's 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers with the illness.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 13 goals and 28 points in 29 games this season.

Additionally, goaltender Casey DeSmith participated in practice after exiting Friday's game after colliding with teammate Brian Dumoulin.

DeSmith, 30, has a 6-4-4 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.96 goal-against average this season.

Nashville Predators

The Predators have recalled defenceman Jeremy Davies from the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday,

Davies, 25, was acquired by the Predators in 2019, along with defenceman Steven Santini and two second-round draft picks, from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for defenceman P.K. Subban.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman has six goals and 31 points in 54 games with the Admirals this season.

Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger is expected to start on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks, according to Stars broadcaster Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger, 23. has a 22-10-1 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.49 goals-against average this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Kevin Lankinen is expected to start in net on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to Ben Pop of the Chicago Sun Times.

Lankinen, 26, has a 4-8-4 record with an .891 save percentage and 3.42 goals-against average.

Minnesota Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to make his Wild debut in net on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press.

Fleury was traded to the Wild by the Blackhawks prior to Monday's trade deadline in exchange for a conditional 2022 first-round draft pick.

The 37-year-old netminder has a 19-21-5 record this season with a .908 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average.

Carolina Hurricanes

Antti Raanta is expected to be in net Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, according to Sara Civian of The Athletic.

Raanta, 32, has a 10-4-3 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.32 goals-against average this season.

St. Louis Blues

Ville Husso is expected to be in net on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to NHL.com's Lou Korac.

Husso, 27, has a 16-5-4 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.33 goals-against average this season.